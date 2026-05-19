From Typewriters to SharePoint: Fort Rucker Civilian Retires After Half a Century

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Col. Sean Keefe, Directorate of Training and Doctrine director, presents a Meritorious Civilian Service Medal to Mrs. Barbara Harper, Transformation Integrations Directorate supervisory program analyst, during her retirement lunch at the Landing May 20, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Col. Sean Keefe, Directorate of Training and Doctrine director, presents a Meritorious...... read more read more

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — After over half a century of service to Fort Rucker, longer than Army aviation has been a branch, Barbara Harper, Transformation Integrations Directorate supervisory program analyst, was honored during a retirement lunch at The Landing May 20.

Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, Harper was recognized for an enduring career that modeled sound leadership and a heart for civilian service to the Army.

“We gather here today to celebrate an extraordinary milestone in the life of a truly remarkable person,” said Col. Sean Keefe, Directorate of Training and Doctrine director. “It is rare to witness a career of such depth and dedication.”

Keefe welcomed Harper’s husband of more than 50 years, Lewis; her sons, Derek and Darryl, who surprised her by attending the ceremony; her sister, Sheila; and her longtime friend, Ellie.

Harper’s federal service officially began Jan. 28, 1974, but Keefe noted that her career nearly never began. At the time, Harper was working comfortably in a private-sector office job in Geneva and was hesitant to accept a position at Fort Rucker.

“It was only through the loving encouragement of Lewis, the same man standing by her today, that she took that leap of faith,” Keefe said.

That leap began with an interview Harper never forgot. Rather than focusing solely on qualifications, the interviewing lieutenant colonel spent most of the conversation asking about her family, setting the tone for what would become a lifelong connection to the Army community.

“The start of a career that would ultimately become her second family,” Keefe said.

Harper entered an Army much different from the one she leaves behind. In her first role within the procurement division of the Directorate of Industrial Operations, she helped modernize contracting procedures that once relied on physically hand-carrying paperwork across the installation.

Over the next five decades, she witnessed and helped lead the transformation from typewriters and manual systems to computers and beyond.

In 1981, Harper joined the Directorate of Training and Development, the predecessor to today’s Directorate of Training and Doctrine. Beginning as an intern, she advanced to become program analyst officer and later supervisor of the program management office.

Throughout her career, she managed operating budgets for organizations of more than 400 personnel, oversaw travel logistics, supervised the word processing center and managed the Fort Rucker text issue area. She also helped guide the organization through the transition from printed training manuals to digitally delivered instruction on laptops.

“For many of us here, Barbara is defined by the phenomenal job she does for us every single day,” Keefe said. “She’s much more than a supervisor. She’s our steady hand and our most trusted advisor.”

Keefe said Harper became the person colleagues turned to for guidance on manpower, budgets, contracting and logistics.

“In our hallways, ‘Go ask Barbara,’ isn’t just a suggestion,” he said. “It’s a testament to her mastery.” Over the years, Harper worked through multiple organizational redesignations and restructuring efforts while maintaining what leaders described as flawless management of contracts, budgets, personnel and supply operations.

“She has been described as the best example of the immense worth of the civilian workforce,” Keefe said. “A standard bearer and a true role model.”

Keefe also reflected on Harper’s personal resilience. A few years after joining the directorate, health issues led doctors to advise her to leave the workforce. Harper chose not to listen.

“She refused because she loved the work and the atmosphere she was working in,” he said. “That story speaks volumes about her commitment.”

He described Harper as “honest, forthright, loyal, giving, caring, intelligent, tenacious and committed,” adding that one colleague mentioned Harper “makes everyone feel that they are special, that their issue is the most important thing she has to do.”

As Harper addressed the audience after receiving numerous awards, she reflected emotionally on the changes she witnessed, and the relationships formed during her decades of service.

“I have really mixed emotions about all this because this has been my life,” Harper said. “This has been a big part of my life.”

She recalled the dramatic technological changes she experienced throughout her career.

“I’ve seen this place go from the typewriter to the computer to where we are today,” she said. “I told him about doing typewriters, key punch stuff, and now we’re doing SharePoint. So, it’s just been wonderful to be a part of all of it.”

Harper thanked her family, especially her sons for surprising her with their attendance, and expressed gratitude to the Soldiers and civilians she worked alongside over the years.

“To all of the military members and civilians who I’ve had the pleasure of calling my family and my friends for 50-plus years, it’s been a great opportunity and an experience,” she said.

Although excited for retirement, Harper said leaving behind the daily camaraderie of the workplace would be difficult.

“I’m going to miss the daily conversations and the camaraderie with you all very much,” she said.

Looking ahead, Harper said she plans to spend more time with family and support her husband’s ministry work as a local pastor while continuing her commitment to service through her church and community.

“It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve in this organization, to serve Fort Rucker and to serve this country,” Harper said. “May God bless you, may God keep you, and I pray that God continues to bless the United States of America and the Army Aviation Center.”

Find more photos from the retirement lunch here - https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCUqtu