Navy Recruiting Selects Sailor of the Year

Commander, Navy Recruiting Command recently named Navy Counselor (recruiter) 1st Class Brenda Robinson, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest, as the fiscal year 2026 Sailor of the Year. Along with the honor Robinson was meritoriously promoted to Chief Navy Counselor, and after Chief Petty Officer initiation she will don her new rank.

Robinson, a native of Riverside, Calif., is the Department Leading Chief Petty Officer of NTAG Southwest’s division 4. Division 4 covers five stations including Hemet, Palm Springs, Moreno Valley, Menifee and Temecula, Calif.

“This year was especially meaningful because it was the first year CNRC's winner was selected for meritorious advancement to Chief following the season,” said Robinson. “I was eligible through the Recruiter of the Year pipeline. Although I was nominated for Sailor of the Quarter and NTAG Sailor of the Year and was not selected in those categories, I remained eligible because I was selected as Recruiter in Charge of the Nation, which earned me the opportunity to compete in the SOY semi-finals. To me, that became another reminder that closed doors do not always mean the journey is over.”

Robinson has served for more than 12 years; she’s been underway with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and the dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Both successful tours, but recruiting is where she found her passion. “I had Sailors who trusted me, even during difficult seasons when I asked them to continue delivering while many were already burnt out,” said Robinson. “I had mentors who challenged me, guided me, and kept me grounded in remaining true to myself.”

Robinson credits being recognized as the best in the nation by Navy Recruiting Command to the people she has worked with and guided her throughout her career.

“Initially, it felt surreal,” said Robinson. “The realization really set in halfway through reading the citation when I realized this wasn't another award—this was a promotion. I thought I would immediately become overwhelmed with emotion and tears of joy, but that came later during my speech. What made me most proud was seeing the confidence and excitement my Sailors and supporters felt, because the win was never just mine.”

As Robinson continues her service and grows into this new leadership role she wanted to give some general advice.

“The impossible is possible because tough times don't last, but tough people do,” said Robinson. “That saying always takes me back to one of my biggest cheerleaders, NC1 Gloria Ortiz, who constantly reminded me to keep pushing through adversity and to never allow difficult moments to define me. Stay true to who you are and remember that you do not get to the top alone. Take care of the people helping you along the way, because success is always bigger than one person.”

NTAG Southwest’s area of responsibility encompasses more than 210,000 square miles covering southern California, southern Nevada, and western Arizona. Headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Annex, the command has 43 recruiting stations with a mission to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. The command employs more than 320 Sailors and civilian personnel.

For more information on how to join the Navy, contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit www.navy.com, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Southwest/ or follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ntag-southwest-recruiting/.