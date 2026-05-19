Applications open through July 31 for Acquisition Instructor Course

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio– High-performing acquisition officers and civilians have until July 31 to apply to Class 27A of the Acquisition Instructor Course (AQIC). This elite 5.5-month program, running from Jan. 4 to June 11, 2027, is designed to develop the next generation of tactical acquisition leaders and integrators for the Department of the Air Force.
The AQIC curriculum, which mirrors the rigor and methodology of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, provides a unique opportunity for acquisition professionals to develop their integration, tactical acquisitions and instructorship skills. Attendees can expect a demanding, in-residence program that includes over 300 hours of academics in program management, systems engineering, contracting and leadership, as well as more than 200 hours of warfighter capabilities and employment training. The course is designed to bridge the gap between acquisition and operations, preparing graduates to become leaders and change agents within the acquisition enterprise.
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
All nominees must possess or be able to obtain a Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information (TS/SCI) clearance. Nomination packages require endorsement from the nominee’s first O-6 or equivalent leader. Following graduation, members earn a Special Experience Identifier and incur a three-year service commitment, during which they will be expected to contribute significantly to the acquisition community and the AQIC schoolhouse.
For detailed application instructions and to submit a nomination, internal candidates can visit the AQIC Nomination Site athttps://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fusaf.dps.mil%2Fteams%2FAFMC-AQIC%2Fnomination.
For any questions, please contact the AQIC Workflow athttps://www.google.com/url?q=mailto%3Aafmc.aqic.workflow%40us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:06
|Story ID:
|565811
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
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