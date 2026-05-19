Active-duty logistics units with presence at Fort Buchanan enable strategic military equipment movement anytime, anywhere

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Brooke Spenner | Cargo embarks onto the Bob Hope-class MV Roy P. Benavidez (T-AKR 306), a large, medium speed roll-on, roll-off ship, during exercise TRANSMARINER 26 at Port of Ponce, Puerto Rico, May 12, 2026. The cargo was transported as part of U.S. Transportation Command’s exercise Turbo Distribution traveling to the Port of Gulfport, Mississippi. (DOW Photo by Mrs. Brooke Spenner) see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Active-duty logistics and transportation units with a permanent presence at Fort Buchanan continue enabling the movement and sustainment of military forces anytime, anywhere in support of national defense readiness.

Recently, personnel assigned to the 841st Transportation Battalion augmented the unit’s local detachment to execute the movement of military equipment from the Army Reserve 756th Engineer Company through the Port of Ponce as part of deployment operations.

The 841st Transportation Battalion, an active-duty unit headquartered in South Carolina under the U.S. Army Transportation Command, maintains a permanent presence in Puerto Rico through a detachment at Fort Buchanan staffed by civilian personnel. The battalion serves as the single port manager for Department of Defense cargo moving through the Eastern Seaboard and the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility.

As part of the operation, the 407th Army Field Support Brigade, an active-duty unit headquartered at Fort Hood, Texas, coordinated logistics support through its permanently assigned Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Buchanan. The Logistics Readiness Center synchronized equipment validation, deployment documentation, transportation support and movement coordination with the 756th Engineer Company.

In addition to coordinating the movement of oversized military equipment through commercial ground transportation assets, the Fort Buchanan Logistics Readiness Center also coordinated air travel arrangements for Soldiers assigned to the 756th Engineer Company to support the unit’s deployment requirements.

Just last week, the 841st Transportation Battalion and the 407th Army Field Support Brigade again synchronized efforts to move hundreds of 1st Mission Support Command military vehicles for Operation Sentinel Justice, a large-scale Army Reserve training exercise involving more than 10,000 Soldiers in Mississippi.

“These operations demonstrate Fort Buchanan’s role as a readiness enabler and strategic logistics platform supporting military mobility operations across the region. The permanent presence of active-duty logistics capabilities at the Army’s home in the Caribbean strengthens our ability to support force readiness whenever and wherever required,” said Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commander.

Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.