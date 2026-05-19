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    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy

    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy

    Photo By Capt. Jennifer French | Focus Features invited movie critics, journalists and social media influencers to...... read more read more

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Story by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Focus Features invited movie critics, journalists and social media influencers to attend the premiere of the World War II film “Pressure” on Monday, May 18, 2026.

    After the screening, the group visited Fort Campbell, Kentucky, for a USO tour highlighting the history and modern mission of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). The visit gave attendees an opportunity to learn more about the division’s storied legacy and see how Screaming Eagle Soldiers train and serve today.

    During the tour, visitors learned about the 101st Airborne Division’s role in American military history and its continued mission as the Army’s only air assault division. The experience connected the division’s World War II legacy to the Soldiers who continue to carry that heritage forward at Fort Campbell.

    The visit also offered media members and influencers a closer look at the people behind the uniform, showcasing the professionalism, readiness and pride of today’s 101st Airborne Division Soldiers.

    “Pressure” tells a World War II story connected to the Allied effort in Europe and offered attendees a broader understanding of the courage, sacrifice and leadership that defined the era. The Fort Campbell tour helped bridge that history with the division’s current mission and the Soldiers who continue to live out the Screaming Eagles’ legacy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:39
    Story ID: 565805
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy
    USO Tour Connects “Pressure” Premiere Attendees With 101st Airborne Division Legacy

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    TAGS

    Week of the Eagles
    101st (AASLT)
    USO
    101st Airborne Division

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