6TH Medical Recruiting Battalion Honors Leadership during Change of Command Events

CENTURIONS HONOR LEADERSHIP, LEGACY DURING CHANGE OF COMMAND EVENTS

LAS VEGAS, NV. — Soldiers, civilians, family members, and leaders from across the western United States came together throughout the week of May 15, 2026, to recognize leadership, celebrate service, and strengthen the bonds that continue to define the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion during a week of Change of Command events held across the Las Vegas area.

The series of events surrounding the battalion’s Change of Command ceremony highlighted not only military tradition, but also the close-knit culture and relationships built throughout the organization during a demanding and transformative period for Army medical recruiting.

The week began with a Battalion potluck on May 15, where Soldiers and civilian staff gathered to recognize outgoing Battalion Commander LTC Jessica Horine, along with several key headquarters personnel preparing to depart the organization in the coming months.

Among those recognized were SFC Trevor Sturgill, the Battalion operations noncommissioned officer in charge, and Ms. Melissa Harbort, the battalion executive administrative assistant.

Throughout the afternoon, Soldiers shared stories, laughter, and reflections on the impact each leader and staff member had on the battalion and the people assigned to it. Later that evening, battalion personnel joined Horine for a team-building event at AREA15, where the group participated in axe throwing and fellowship outside of the normal work environment. The event provided an opportunity for Soldiers and leaders from across the formation to strengthen relationships, decompress, and celebrate the camaraderie that often carries organizations through difficult operational periods.

While the Battalion’s mission spans a large geographic footprint across the western United States, events throughout the week brought the headquarters and company leadership teams together in one place to reconnect and reflect on shared accomplishments.

The week’s activities continued with an evening dining event attended by Battalion and Company leadership, creating another opportunity to honor outgoing personnel while recognizing the collective efforts required to maintain the Battalion’s recruiting mission.

The formal Change of Command ceremony is scheduled took place May 19, 2026, at the Spillway House overlooking Hoover Dam, where LTC Horine will officially relinquish command of the Battalion to LTC Barnes following two years of leadership.

During her tenure, LTC Horine led the Battalion through significant organizational changes, staffing shortages, and evolving recruiting requirements while continuing to support the Army’s mission of recruiting highly qualified healthcare professionals and chaplains into service.

SFC Sturgill was recognized throughout the week as one of the Battalion’s steady operational leaders, a noncommissioned officer known for his consistency, work ethic, and ability to quietly keep the organization moving forward regardless of the challenge.

Ms. Harbort was recognized for her kindness, professionalism, and the day-to-day support she provided to Soldiers and staff across the headquarters.

For many within the formation, the week served as a reminder that military organizations are ultimately built on people, relationships, and shared experiences far beyond meetings, metrics, and mission requirements.

In true CENTURION fashion, the events blended professionalism, humor, teamwork, and tradition — reflecting the personality of a battalion tasked with recruiting the next generation of Army healthcare professionals while maintaining a culture rooted in resilience and connection.

As the Battalion prepares to welcome new leadership, the Soldiers and civilians of the 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion continue moving forward together, carrying with them the lessons, relationships, and memories built throughout this chapter of the organization’s history.