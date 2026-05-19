Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Highlights Key Improvements and Transition

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Installation leaders, community partners and residents gathered Wednesday morning for the quarterly Community Action Council meeting at the Iron Mike Conference Center, where Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, highlighted major quality of life improvements, ongoing infrastructure projects and the installation’s upcoming leadership transition. The meeting also welcomed two new neighborhood mayors, strengthening resident representation across post; May 20, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Installation leaders, community partners and residents gathered Wednesday morning for...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Installation leaders, community partners and residents gathered Wednesday morning for the quarterly Community Action Council meeting at the Iron Mike Conference Center, where Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon, highlighted major quality‑of‑life improvements, ongoing infrastructure projects and the installation’s upcoming leadership transition. The meeting also welcomed two new neighborhood mayors, strengthening resident representation across post.

Col. Mixon opened the session by noting several recent upgrades across the installation, including the long‑awaited opening of the new IHG hotel near the mini mall — a project he said, “has been an awesome thing that we needed on Fort Bragg for a long time.”

He also pointed out the new Jimmy John’s on Butner Road is another small but meaningful quality‑of‑life improvement for Service Members and families.

Mixon emphasized that Fort Bragg continues to push forward on infrastructure, including the upcoming on‑post DMV office slated to open in July.

“When you want to get your tag or your license over lunch, you don’t have to go stand in line off post,” he said, calling the partnership with the state of North Carolina a major win for the community.

Mixon closed his remarks by acknowledging his upcoming departure after two years as Garrison Commander. His successor, Col. Luke Whitmer, arrives in early July, with a change of command scheduled for July 24.

“It’s been great to be the Garrison Commander for the last two years,” Mixon said, noting this CAC would likely be his last.

A significant portion of the meeting focused on transportation — particularly the upcoming All American Freeway closure, microtransit expansion and road improvement projects coordinated with NCDOT.

DPW Director, Jeff Williamson, briefed residents on the installation’s new microtransit initiative, modeled after a successful program at Fort Hood. The service will operate like an on‑post rideshare shuttle, with pickup points at the North and South Commissaries. Williamson noted the goal is to provide zero‑cost transportation for Service Members once funding is finalized.

The All American Freeway closure — expected to begin in early July — remains a major concern for commuters. Mixon and DPW leaders emphasized that extensive modeling and community surveys informed the traffic‑diversion plan.

“This isn’t willy‑nilly… this has been done through multiple phases and it’s been really structured,” DPW officials said.

Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott noted that 70 percent of diverted traffic is expected to shift west based on population patterns.

The installation’s mayor program — which provides resident advocates for each on‑post neighborhood — added two new leaders during the meeting.

Program lead Steve Wykel introduced:

Sgt. Vance, described as a “dedicated community advocate” and Active Duty Soldier passionate about improving safety and accountability in his neighborhood. “He’s a resourceful and proactive leader… committed to being a voice of his military family,” Wykel said.

Mr. Edwin Bates, selected after Corvias staff noticed his consistent reporting of issues and engagement within the Randolph Point community. His “observant nature and diligence” made him a strong fit for the role, Wykel stated.

The mayor program currently has three vacancies — Hammond Hills, Linden Oaks Lodge and Ste. Mere Eglise — and residents were encouraged to nominate community‑minded neighbors.

The meeting closed with an extended open‑discussion period, where residents raised concerns about school‑zone safety, neighborhood speeding, tree maintenance, and gate operations. Leaders from DES, DPW, MWR, Womack Army Medical Center and other agencies provided updates and committed to follow‑up actions.

Mixon praised the high level of participation, calling the session “one of the better CACs” due to the volume of resident engagement and actionable feedback.