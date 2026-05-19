Photo By Maria Blanchard | Erica Masters, Providence Family Homes Operations Director, give Pfc. Chance Maldonado...... read more read more Photo By Maria Blanchard | Erica Masters, Providence Family Homes Operations Director, give Pfc. Chance Maldonado and his wife, Stacie, a tour of their new home. Fort Gordon leadership and military families gathered to celebrate the official ribbon cutting for Pine Tree Terrace, the installation’s newest neighborhood designed to support privates and junior non-commissioned officers, May 20th. The event marked the opening of 72 modern town homes and four single-family homes, the first phase in a $431 million investment to enhance on-base housing for Soldiers and their families. Pine Tree Terrace replaces aging housing stock with thoughtfully designed energy-efficient homes. The 22-building development features a mix of three- and four-bedroom town homes and single-story, four-bedroom detached homes, including accessible units. see less | View Image Page

Pine Tree Terrace Family Housing Ribbon Cutting Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT GORDON, Ga. — Fort Gordon leadership and military families gathered to celebrate the official ribbon cutting for Pine Tree Terrace, the installation’s newest neighborhood designed to support privates and junior non-commissioned officers, May 20th.



The event marked the opening of 72 modern town homes and four single-family homes, the first phase in a $431 million investment to enhance on-base housing for Soldiers and their families.



Pine Tree Terrace replaces aging housing stock with thoughtfully designed energy-efficient homes. The 22-building development features a mix of three- and four-bedroom town homes and single-story, four-bedroom detached homes, including accessible units.



Each residence includes modern layouts, energy efficient construction and upgraded infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of military families. Every home features a garage—a top request from Soldiers—along with energy-efficient appliances and features that promote sustainability and comfort.



“Today is a great day here at Fort Gordon. We are gathered here not just to cut a ribbon, but to open the doors to a brand-new standard of living for our community,” said Col. Anthony Kazor, Fort Gordon Garrison Commander. “Our junior enlisted Soldiers are the bedrock of the United States Army. But we know that behind every great Soldier is a resilient and supportive family. We often say that the Army recruits Soldiers, but we retain families.”



The garrison commander welcomed the first residents, Pfc. Chance Maldonado and his wife, Stacie, and thanked all the partners and families who made the project possible.



“Pfc. Maldonado joined the Army to build a lasting legacy for his family. As they move into their new home her on Fort Gordon, I can think of no better place for them to start that legacy” Kazor said. “Pfc. and Mrs. Moldonado, welcome to Pine Tree Terrace community. We are thrilled to have you here, and we thank you for your commitment to our country.”



Before the ceremony, the first residents toured their new home for the first time. The couple was happy and very excited about the amount of storage available throughout the house.



“You don’t realize how much stuff you have until you start packing and see the boxes stacking up,” Stacie said, laughing as she claimed the master closet as her own.



Pine Tree Terrace is designed to foster connection and well-being. The neighborhood includes an ADA-accessible playground for children ages 2–12, resident events to build community, and yard maintenance services. These features ensure that families not only have a comfortable place to live but also opportunities to engage and thrive together.



The opening of Pine Tree Terrace is a significant step in a multi-phased development plan to further expand and enhance the Fort Gordon housing portfolio.



The ribbon cutting symbolizes the transition from construction to community.