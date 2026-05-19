I am The 908th: Senior Master Sgt. David Stinson

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Senior Master Sgt. David Stinson is an Air Reserve Technician serving as the heavy aircraft integrated avionics flight chief in the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. In this role, he supervises and manages a team of about 30 avionics technicians, handling all administrative duties, performance reports, and day-to-day functions so his team can focus on fixing aircraft. As the 1st Quarter 2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the 908th Flying Training Wing, Stinson embodies the community, and camaraderie that comes with being a part of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Senior Master Sgt. David Stinson is an Air Reserve Technician serving as the heavy...... read more read more

Senior Master Sgt. David Stinson is an Air Reserve Technician serving as the heavy aircraft integrated avionics flight chief in the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. In this role, he supervises and manages a team of about 30 avionics technicians, handling all administrative duties, performance reports, and day-to-day functions so his team can focus on fixing aircraft.

Stinson joined the Air Force in 1990 and spent nine years on active duty, taking a break for a few years before joining the Air National Guard for a year, and then the Air Force Reserve in 2005. For most of his 30-year career he has specialized in hydraulics, working on airframes like the B-52, C-141, C-5, and C-130.

With the 908th Flying Training Wing’s conversion to the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter he found himself in his current position. He admitted it was bittersweet leaving the flight line, as he misses the hands-on maintenance and camaraderie of the maintainer community, but now he has come to enjoy his role as a senior noncommissioned officer. The position allows him to ensure his technicians have everything they need to do their jobs without worrying about the administrative aspects.

“You know, maintenance is a special breed,” said Stinson. “But I enjoy making sure that they can do their jobs.”

Outside of the office, Stinson focuses on his family at home with four children, two stepchildren, and three grandchildren. His oldest son is following in his footsteps and has joined the wing as an aircraft mechanic.

“I know it's a perfect path for him,” he said. “I hope he enjoys it as much as I have. It's a very prideful moment when we have staff meetings and his name shows up on the screen.”

Outside of the 908th, he enjoys spending time doing yard work, which he describes as his way of relaxing. His daily motivation comes from supporting the mission, seeing aircraft fly, and, most meaningful, training young Airmen and watching them grow into exceptional maintainers and leaders.

Stinson's core advice to younger Airmen is to always be ready, never make the Air Force wait for you, utilize tuition benefits early for education, gain knowledge, and build invaluable connections across the unit.

“Find yourself a mentor,” said Stinson. “Someone that you trust and pick their brain. Find out every bit of information that you can get. The more information you have, the better equipped you'll be. And just enjoy your time.”

As the 1st Quarter 2025 Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the 908th Flying Training Wing, Stinson embodies the community, and camaraderie that comes with being a part of the wing.