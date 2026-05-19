NAVFAC Northwest advances construction of military working dog kennel facility, enhancing installation readiness

Photo By Amanda Surmeier | A military working dog, outfitted with a tactical harness and green leash, stands alert in a grassy woodland clearing during a training exercise at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor May 11, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Amanda McCarthy) see less | View Image Page

Construction is underway on a new, state-of-the-art military working dog (MWD) kennel and obedience course at Naval Base Kitsap (NBK), designed to improve installation readiness and support the four-legged fighters critical to ensuring fleet readiness across one of the U.S. Navy’s most critical strategic bases.

Led by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest, the project replaces the installation’s current aging facility with a modern, single-story reinforced masonry structure that supports 17 MWDs and their handlers, expanding capacity and strengthening the Navy’s ability to detect and deter threats across the installation.

“These dogs are a force multiplier for our security services,” said Chief Andrew English, NBK kennel master. “Their primary mission is force protection, helping detect explosives and narcotics, patrol restricted areas and safeguard personnel and assets across the installation.”

The new facility design increases the number of kennels from 12 to 17 and includes interior and exterior kennel runs, a dog wash and examination room, food preparation and storage areas, equipment storage, and administrative space for kennel staff and handlers. Upgrades also include modern drainage systems, improved ventilation and purpose-built kennel layouts that enhance sanitation and reduce the risk of illness among the dogs.

“A well-equipped and professional environment demonstrates a commitment to the MWD program, increasing job satisfaction and a sense of pride among the handlers,” said English. “The new facilities also include features supporting the holistic health and wellness of the MWDs, reducing their overall stress.”

The facility’s layout reflects operational needs identified by handlers and installation security personnel early in the design process. The new facility separates kennel areas from administrative and support spaces, reducing stress on the animals and allowing handlers to operate more efficiently during daily routines. In addition to the primary facility, the project includes construction of a new outdoor obedience course with a turf surface, perimeter security fencing and lighting. The upgraded training area will allow handlers to conduct consistent, year-round training in a controlled environment.

“Construction teams designed the facility with durability and long-term performance in mind,” said Scott Bredberg, NAVFAC Northwest construction manager. “The design separates administrative, operational and kennel spaces to improve the workflow, sanitation, and overall efficiency of the new kennel for both handlers and their dogs.”

Crews recently completed site preparation and foundation work and are now transitioning into vertical construction. As the project progresses, work will move into the interior buildout, including the installation of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems that support daily operations. Outdoor construction of the obedience course will continue after the primary facility nears completion, with final delivery expected in March 2027.

“MWDs bring a level of speed, adaptability and detection capability that technology cannot always match,” said English. “As threats continue to evolve, this new facility will help ensure our teams remain ready to protect the fleet, the installation and community.”

The Navy’s kennel investment reflects a broader effort to modernize shore infrastructure that supports operational forces. By delivering facilities that support both the physical well-being of the MWDs and the operational needs of their handlers, the Navy ensures MWD teams remain a ready, capable force in protecting the fleet.

– USN –

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to the fleet and Marine Corps priorities. Follow us at www.facebook.com/navfac, and www.x.com/navfac. Read Seabee Magazine online at http://seabeemagazine.navylive.dodlive.mil/.