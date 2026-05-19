Symbol of grit returns, 10th Mountain Division to wear crossed ski insignia

Photo By Maj. Geoffrey Carmichael | 10th Mountain Division soldiers testing equipment pulled from World War II era footage. Never officially recognized, this insignia was commonly worn in place of branch insignia and was custom manufactured by local civilians at the expense of individual 10th Mountain Soldiers while at Camp Hale, Colorado during their time there preceding their deployment to the Italian Alps during WWII, and was officially authorized for wear by Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann in an effort to represent and preserve the heritage and legacy of the 10th Mountain Division. see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division can once again don the division’s historic crossed ski insignia on their Army Green Service Uniform garrison caps, restoring a visual link to the unit’s World War II roots and reinforcing the Alpine spirit that resonates across the formation.

The insignia was first adopted in 1943, when the Army created the 10th Mountain Division as a specialized alpine force. The symbol represented the unit’s ability to fight in harsh winter conditions and rugged mountain terrain. Today, leaders say bringing the emblem back to everyday uniform wear honors that legacy while reminding Soldiers of the division’s high standards.

Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division, said the decision carries real meaning for the force. “The crossed skis are more than a symbol from our past,” Naumann said. “They represent the toughness, adaptability and spirit that define this division. Seeing them on our Soldiers’ caps connects who we are today with the mountaineers who built our reputation.”

The division’s origins trace back to Camp Hale, Colorado, where Soldiers trained on steep slopes, icy ridgelines, and snow covered trails before deploying to Italy. Their assault on Riva Ridge and the breakthrough of the German Gothic Line became defining moments in U.S. military history. Although today’s 10th Mountain Division no longer fights on skis, its mission as a rapidly deployable light infantry force still demands the same warrior spirit, readiness, and grit.

Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the division’s senior enlisted leader, said the return of the insignia helps reinforce that identity. “When a Soldier puts on that cap and sees the crossed skis, it’s a reminder of the legacy they’re part of,” Johnson said. “It tells them, ‘You belong to a division known for going where others dare not go, and you’re expected to carry that forward.’”

Leaders say the change not only strengthens esprit de corps but ensures that the division’s heritage remains visible in modern formations. For those across the formation, the crossed skis serve as a proud reminder of the unit’s identity and the generations who shaped it.