Scott Neal: A Champion on and off the Field

Scott Neal’s journey from record-setting quarterback at West Virginia Tech to his current role as Lead Systems Engineer for Program Manager Ground Based Air Defense in the PEO Land Systems is a praise-worthy example of dedication and excellence. In a career spanning high-impact athletic achievements, distinguished leadership in challenging engineering spaces, and heartfelt community service, Neal has exemplified what it means to be a servant leader—on and off the gridiron.

Neal’s story began in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, where he earned varsity letters in football, track, and baseball at Courtland High School. He was the starting quarterback for the Cougars his junior and senior years, culminating in winning the 1982 AA State Football Championship, the first ever in the Fredericksburg area—a feat that set the stage for his future Hall of Fame induction.

At West Virginia Tech (1983–1987), Neal balanced his challenging electrical engineering studies with his commitment to football. Overcoming challenges such as a broken leg in his sophomore season, he emerged as the starting quarterback in his junior and senior years. In 1985, his 1,411 passing yards set a new single-season record, propelling the Golden Bears to their highest finish in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference since the 1959 season.

His collegiate accomplishments—including nearly 2,500 career passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and prestigious honors like the NAIA 1st Team Academic All-American designation and the Orndorff Award—reflect a blend of talent, resilience, and leadership.

While his athletic achievements brought early recognition, Scott’s most enduring strength has been his commitment to family. He met his high school sweetheart, Pamela Perreault, when they were teenagers—a bond that has grown stronger over nearly 40 years of marriage.

Together, they’ve raised four children—Alan, Justin, Jacob, and Ally—with each pursuing their own passions and careers. His sons have become influential figures in creative arts and public service, while his daughter Ally, who has Down syndrome, has inspired Scott to make a tangible difference in the community.

“My family is my priority,” Neal said during an interview at Hospital Point. “My wife has been, and always will be, the most important person in my life. We've instilled morals and work ethic in our kids, and they're all successful. Whether it's family, work, or sports, it's all the same—good work ethic, good morals, smart decisions, and leading by example."

Whether coaching his sons in football and baseball as they were growing up or guiding his daughter through Challenger Baseball, Scott’s life is a testament to the power of a strong, supportive family.

Since graduating from West Virginia Tech in 1987, Scott has dedicated his career to supporting those who defend our nation. He spent over two decades at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Virginia, refining his expertise in combat systems before joining Marine Corps Systems Command in 2009. Now, as the Lead Systems Engineer for PM Ground Based Air Defense, he ensures Marines have the firepower and technology they need to dominate the fight.

Leading a team of engineers and subject matter experts from across the country, Scott pushes the boundaries of innovation to deliver integrated systems that include cutting-edge kinetic and non-kinetic effectors, sensors, and command-and-control systems—capabilities that directly enhance Marine Corps lethality, survivability, and readiness.

Recently, the GBAD team fielded the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS), a next-generation mobile air defense platform, delivering 13 systems (26 trucks) to Marines in Hawaii. Now, with full-rate production ramping up, they are developing new kinetic effectors to further strengthen the Corps' ability to neutralize aerial threats. For Scott, there’s no greater mission. “I love my job, the people I work with, and the mission—because if you can't work hard for the United States Marines, who can you work hard for?”

Beyond his professional achievements, Scott has always prioritized giving back to the community. In 2006, he founded the Challenger Division of Spotsylvania County Little League—a program designed to provide children and adults with diverse abilities the opportunity to participate in a team sport. This initiative not only offers the players the opportunity to experience America’s pastime, but also gives their parents an opportunity to speak with other families about their experiences raising children with differing abilities. The bonds formed and the shared experiences within the community are invaluable. For Scott, this work is deeply personal, providing him an outlet to share his love of sports with his daughter—an athlete in her own right—while also building a supportive community.

Scott’s leadership in community service further extended to his roles on the board of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the Sunshine Ballpark Foundation, where he helped raise funds to build Sunshine Ballpark in Fredericksburg, Virginia—a lasting legacy that continues to benefit the Challenger Division.

When he’s not working to equip Marines with cutting-edge defense systems, Scott finds time for the simple things—deer hunting and fishing with his family, spending quality time with his grandsons (Nolan, Braden, Ryan, Holden, and Dean), and staying active in the community. These pursuits reflect what matters most to him: spending time with loved ones, giving back, and setting an example of dedication and service.

His induction into the West Virginia Tech Hall of Fame is a well-earned recognition of a life driven by excellence. But for Scott, the real measure of success isn’t in awards or accolades—it’s in the Marines he helps protect, the family he’s built, and the people he’s inspired along the way.