Senate Confirms Military Promotion for New Director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs

On May 19, 2026, the U.S. Senate confirmed the military promotion of Rear Adm. Douglas L. Williams to vice admiral. Williams, who currently serves as the director for test at the Missile Defense Agency, will assume command as the 15th director of Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) next month.

Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe Jr., the current director for PAE SSP, will retire from active-duty service in June, bringing down the curtain on a distinguished naval career spanning more than 37 years.

PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, PAE SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through the development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system.