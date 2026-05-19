Keeping the mission connected: Two Fairchild civilians earn Warfighter Communications Award

Two civilians from the 92nd Communications Squadron received the 2025 Warfighter Communications Award.



The Warfighter Communications Award is an Air Mobility Command recognition that honors communications and cyber professionals who directly enhance mission effectiveness through innovation, leadership and technical excellence.



“After 35 years, you receive a few awards, but to me, receiving this one gives me a sense of satisfaction and fulfillment,” said Michael Pimentel, 92nd CS unit program coordinator. “People are actually appreciative of what you do, and it gives me a sense of belonging.”



Pimentel strengthened the 92nd CS security program by ensuring personnel were deployment-ready, directly supporting Phase III of AFFORGEN taskings for U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command. He also processed numerous security clearance violations, helping safeguard operational security.



David Brown, 92nd CS planner, received the award for his role in the procurement of funding for the command post upgrade, which added large digital displays for real-time information, providing commanders enhanced decision-making capabilities. Additionally, he oversaw the installation and training of the new Giant Voice system, a critical upgrade that ensures emergency notifications are heard clearly across the installation.



“Comms has always been a part of my life,” Brown said. “I love seeing things get done, communicating with people and having a positive effect. I’ve been here so long, I’m not sure if Fairchild shaped me or if I helped shape Fairchild.”



Brown and Pimentel, both prior enlisted, were previously assigned to Fairchild Air Force Base during their enlisted service and chose to continue serving as civilians.



While neither seeks awards, both said they are grateful for the recognition. Their motivation stems from a shared commitment to the mission and a deep passion for their work.



Pimentel and Brown will now compete at the Headquarters Air Force level.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2026 Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:49 Story ID: 565765 Location: US Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping the mission connected: Two Fairchild civilians earn Warfighter Communications Award, by SrA Morgan St Marks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.