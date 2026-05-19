Photo By Joseph Mather | The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Quality Assurance AS9100D/9110C Program...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex Quality Assurance AS9100D/9110C Program Management Team stands with the AS9100D/9110C certificates at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 6, 2026. The WR-ALC joined Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, in holding both the AS9100D and AS9110C certifications, positioning it as a leader in advanced manufacturing and sustainment within the Air Force Sustainment Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) From left to right: Patrick Carter, Jeffrey Plunkett, Kendall Green, Lacey Mullis, Johnny Barrett, and James “Bud” Circle see less | View Image Page

WR-ALC Achieves Manufacturing Certification, Enhancing Air Force Readiness Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex has achieved the AS9100D certification for its manufacturing processes, a move that enhances its industrial capabilities and positions the complex to take on new, high-tech workloads for the Department of War.



The certification, an internationally recognized quality management standard for the aviation, space and defense industries, specifically impacts the 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group and the 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group.



Brig. Gen. David Miller, WR-ALC commander, emphasized the strategic importance of this milestone.



“Achieving the AS9100D certification is a monumental achievement for the entire WR-ALC Miller said. “It formally recognizes the dedication to excellence that our maintenance professionals demonstrate every day. Their work in bringing our manufacturing processes to this internationally recognized standard directly enhances warfighter readiness, fosters innovation and strengthens our partnerships across the defense industrial base. We are not just making parts; we are building a more lethal and capable force for the future.”



The effort to secure the certification was a year-long, intensive process led by a team of six WR-ALC Quality Assurance AS9100D/9110C program managers.



According to James Circle, WR-ALC Quality Assurance AS9100D/9110C Program lead, the AS9100D standard is a level on par with AS9110C certification for maintenance, repair and overhaul, which the complex already holds.

“AS9100 is more for manufacturing from start to finish, from cradle to grave,” said Circle.



This distinction is critical for groups like the 402nd Electronics Maintenance Group, which manufactures complex components like circuit cards for the Defense Logistics Agency supply chain. The certification validates their entire process, from initial design to the final product.



The immediate benefit is a significant enhancement to Air Force readiness, Circle said. By producing high-quality parts in-house, the ALC can fill critical gaps in the supply chain, especially for components that commercial manufacturers may not produce in small quantities. This capability is not just a cost-saver but a direct contributor to aircraft readiness.



The process involved identifying all manufacturing workloads and undergoing a rigorous audit. The standards themselves are set by the International Aerospace Quality Group and published by Society of Automotive Engineers International. To maintain the certification, the complex will undergo annual audits on a three-year cycle.



This achievement was built on a foundation of deep expertise. The quality assurance team working to achieve and maintain certification has over 100 years of combined experience in aerospace and quality management.



“I’d like to say that our team does a very good job,” Circle said. “We have a lot of diverse knowledge and expertise across all the fields, and not only do we go out and do our auditing, but we also do a lot of consulting for the groups when they have questions.”



With this certification, the WR-ALC joins the Ogden Air Logistics Complex at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, in holding both the AS9100D and AS9110C certifications, positioning it as a leader in advanced manufacturing and sustainment within the Air Force Sustainment Center.