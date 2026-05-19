Photo By Joseph Mather | Ben Wheeler, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspector, performs an...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Mather | Ben Wheeler, 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspector, performs an ultrasonic straight beam inspection delamination test to the outboard side of an F-15 aircraft stabilizer at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 10, 2025. NDI inspectors at Robins AFB tested the F-15 to ensure the integrity of the aircraft as part of its programmed/scheduled depot maintenance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather) see less | View Image Page

Aircraft integrity: Inspectors ensure force stays battle ready Your browser does not support the audio element.

Before an Air Force aircraft takes to the skies, a dedicated team of inspectors at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, meticulously examines every inch of the airframe, searching for hidden flaws that could compromise safety and mission readiness.



These aren't your everyday visual checks. The Non-Destructive Inspection team employs a sophisticated arsenal of high-tech methods to detect even the most minute imperfections.



This critical work directly supports the Air Force Structural Integrity Program ensuring aircraft remain structurally sound and warfighters have confidence in the aircraft’s ability to perform the mission.



"The inspection process helps support the AFSIP, designed for maintaining structural integrity of the aircraft and instill confidence in the warfighter of our aircraft’s airworthiness," said Amy Day, a 558th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Level II non-destructive inspector.



To find these hidden flaws without harming the aircraft itself, inspectors employ a range of sophisticated techniques that allow for thorough examination with minimal disassembly.



"We use a variety of NDI methods to find flaws without ever damaging the aircraft parts. We send ultrasound waves through the metal to find hidden cracks and use a fluorescent dye that makes tiny defects glow,” said Ben Wheeler, a 558th AMXS nondestructive inspector. “The best part of NDI is that we see the results immediately, and the airframe structure remains intact.”



The data collected from these inspections is invaluable, helping to determine the overall structural health of the aircraft and allowing engineers to devise appropriate solutions, known as a Total Technical Resolution.



The data collected includes cracks, stress, fatigue, gouges, corrosion, manufacturing defects, water entrapment, foam adhesive separation and foreign objects. This data is utilized by structural engineering and various skills to determine TTR.



The process begins with rigorous training where inspectors undergo thousands of hours of training and face multiple written and practical exams to become certified. Once certified, they must take a yearly practical test to remain proficient.



While technicians prove their proficiency through these tests, the future of the mission is advancing toward AI augmentation and integrated robotics.



Broderick Henry, a 402nd Aircraft Maintenance Support Squadron Production Support Flight supervisor, said the next evolution involves intelligent systems and collaborative robots.



“These robotics will work in tandem with both human technicians and other robotic platforms to create a more efficient, proactive and safer inspection environment," he said.