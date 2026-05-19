New ECC modernizes emergency response, brings Reserve Advantage to Westover
WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – When seconds matter, communication is everything. This week, the 439th Airlift Wing took a major step in streamlining that communication by officially opening a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Control Center (ECC).
The new facility marks a significant upgrade to the base’s emergency response infrastructure, consolidating dispatch operations and integrating advanced communication networks for security forces, firefighters, and emergency medical services.
“This state-of-the-art center is a critical upgrade to our current system,” said Lt. Col. Michael Morriss, 439th Security Forces commander. “By providing our first responders with a centralized, high-tech hub, we are ensuring a safer environment for our Citizen Airmen and the surrounding community.”
While leadership celebrated the ribbon-cutting, the real impact will be felt most by the Airmen manning the 24/7 facility. For them, the upgrade translates directly to tactical efficiency.
“As someone sitting at the consoles everyday, the new setup makes a massive difference in how we do our jobs,” said Staff Sgt. MaryKate Glass, 439th Security Forces Squadron Response Force member. “It really gives us the tools we need to get help where it’s needed without missing a beat.”
As Westover continues to train and project global airpower, the new ECC ensures that the base's first responders have the centralized, rapid-response capabilities they need to protect the Airman, civilians, and infrastructure making that mission possible.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:24
|Story ID:
|565754
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|11
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|0
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