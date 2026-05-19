Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger | Chief David Benedetti, Fire Emergency Services chief, listens to a brief during a tour of the Emergency Control Center at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, May 19, 2026. The new facility modernized the installation’s emergency response infrastructure by centralizing communication and coordination efforts between first responders and local community partners. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger | Chief David Benedetti, Fire Emergency Services chief, listens to a brief during a tour...... read more read more

New ECC modernizes emergency response, brings Reserve Advantage to Westover

WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – When seconds matter, communication is everything. This week, the 439th Airlift Wing took a major step in streamlining that communication by officially opening a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Control Center (ECC).

The new facility marks a significant upgrade to the base’s emergency response infrastructure, consolidating dispatch operations and integrating advanced communication networks for security forces, firefighters, and emergency medical services.

“This state-of-the-art center is a critical upgrade to our current system,” said Lt. Col. Michael Morriss, 439th Security Forces commander. “By providing our first responders with a centralized, high-tech hub, we are ensuring a safer environment for our Citizen Airmen and the surrounding community.”

While leadership celebrated the ribbon-cutting, the real impact will be felt most by the Airmen manning the 24/7 facility. For them, the upgrade translates directly to tactical efficiency.

“As someone sitting at the consoles everyday, the new setup makes a massive difference in how we do our jobs,” said Staff Sgt. MaryKate Glass, 439th Security Forces Squadron Response Force member. “It really gives us the tools we need to get help where it’s needed without missing a beat.”

As Westover continues to train and project global airpower, the new ECC ensures that the base's first responders have the centralized, rapid-response capabilities they need to protect the Airman, civilians, and infrastructure making that mission possible.