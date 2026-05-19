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    New ECC modernizes emergency response, brings Reserve Advantage to Westover

    439th SFS opens Emergency Communications Center at Westover ARB

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger | Chief David Benedetti, Fire Emergency Services chief, listens to a brief during a tour...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Story by Master Sgt. Seth Logsdon 

    439th Airlift Wing

    New ECC modernizes emergency response, brings Reserve Advantage to Westover

    WESTOVER AIR RESERVE BASE, Mass. – When seconds matter, communication is everything. This week, the 439th Airlift Wing took a major step in streamlining that communication by officially opening a new, state-of-the-art Emergency Control Center (ECC).

    The new facility marks a significant upgrade to the base’s emergency response infrastructure, consolidating dispatch operations and integrating advanced communication networks for security forces, firefighters, and emergency medical services.

    “This state-of-the-art center is a critical upgrade to our current system,” said Lt. Col. Michael Morriss, 439th Security Forces commander. “By providing our first responders with a centralized, high-tech hub, we are ensuring a safer environment for our Citizen Airmen and the surrounding community.”

    While leadership celebrated the ribbon-cutting, the real impact will be felt most by the Airmen manning the 24/7 facility. For them, the upgrade translates directly to tactical efficiency.

    “As someone sitting at the consoles everyday, the new setup makes a massive difference in how we do our jobs,” said Staff Sgt. MaryKate Glass, 439th Security Forces Squadron Response Force member. “It really gives us the tools we need to get help where it’s needed without missing a beat.”

    As Westover continues to train and project global airpower, the new ECC ensures that the base's first responders have the centralized, rapid-response capabilities they need to protect the Airman, civilians, and infrastructure making that mission possible.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 10:24
    Story ID: 565754
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New ECC modernizes emergency response, brings Reserve Advantage to Westover, by MSgt Seth Logsdon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    439th SFS opens Emergency Communications Center at Westover ARB
    439th SFS opens Emergency Communications Center at Westover ARB
    439th SFS opens Emergency Communications Center at Westover ARB
    260519-F-VD075- 1061.
    260519-F-VD075- 1061.

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