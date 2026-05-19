U.S Army Chaplain Speaks at Bundeswehr Worship Service

Photo By Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith | U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Eric Dean (left), command chaplain, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Martin Schöling, a military chaplain with the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, pose for a photo during a worship service at the Joint Support Command chapel in Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026. The service brings U.S. and German military communities together through faith, fellowship and cultural exchange. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Kaiden Silversmith) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — U.S. Army Chaplain Col. Eric Dean, the command chaplain assigned to 21st Theater Sustainment Command, led a worship service in their native language in front of a German congregation at the BundsWehr Joint Support Command chapel in Bonn, Germany, May 19, 2026.

The service was designed to bring members of both Nations together through faith, fellowship and cultural connection.

The service provided attendees an opportunity to receive a sermon by a U.S. Army chaplain in a German chapel setting while experiencing a style of service rooted in local tradition. For many in attendance, the event was more than a religious gathering. It gave them a chance to connect with the local community, share faith and better understand the culture around them.

Dean spoke during the service about the importance of religious freedom, shared values and unity. His remarks connected the worship service to a larger purpose beyond the chapel, showing how faith can help strengthen relationships between allied military communities.

“This is important not just to America, but also to our North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) partners and allies,” said Dean. “We come together in times of crisis and conflict.”

Dean’s comments highlighted how shared worship can help build trust between allied service members. While NATO partnerships are often shown through military training and operations, events like this allow Soldiers and civilians to opportunity connect in a more personal and spiritual way.

“The free exercise of religion is one of our foundational democratic principles,” said Dean. “I believe that as we do this, we demonstrate something to the world about what it means to be free, what it means to be a democratic society.”

Religious freedom is an important part of military life because service members come from different backgrounds, beliefs and traditions. The service showed how faith-based events can support spiritual readiness while also reflecting the democratic values shared by NATO allies.

The worship service also highlighted the role chaplains play in building relationships between allied forces. Chaplains support service members spiritually, but they also help create spaces where people can talk about faith, personal challenges and shared values.

“I think regarding missions and overseas deployments, it's always a good opportunity to get in touch, to learn from our allies, to our brothers and sisters in Christ.” said Martin Schöling, a military chaplain with the Bundeswehr Joint Support Command, “Here for us at home in Germany, these are great opportunities to get in touch and to learn from each other what questions there are, and to speak about our hopes and our questions.”

Schöling’s comments emphasized that worship services can help allied service members learn from each other in a personal way. While military partnerships are often built through training, planning and operations, events like this allow soldiers and civilians to connect in a more intimate way through shared beliefs and open conversation.

For U.S. and German military communities, the worship service was a reminder that partnership is built through more than mission requirements. Shared moments of faith and fellowship can strengthen trust, increase understanding and build stronger relationships between allied forces.

To continue the strong bonds and partnership building between the two Armies, Dean and the 21st TSC unit ministry team are preparing to host Schöling as he plans to return the gesture by providing a sermon to American Soldiers mid-June.