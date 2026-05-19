Promoting child safety across the KMC

Courtesy Photo | The Kaiserslautern Military Community Child Supervision Policy matrix outlines expectations for supervision based on a child’s age, including when children may be left unattended, walk to school and care for others created by Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce at Ramstein Air Base Germany, March 26, 2026. IPPW joined with Family Advocacy to promote awareness and decrease instances where child safety and welfare is put at risk. (U.S. Air Force courtesy graphic by 86th Airlift Wing Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce office) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany — U.S. Department of War observes April as Child Abuse Awareness Month and the Month of Military Child. The 86th Airlift Wing Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce and Family Advocacy Program are promoting child safety through the release of the KMC Child Supervision Policy Matrix.

The matrix provides clear, age-based guidelines to help parents and caregivers make informed decisions about appropriate levels of supervision. This guidance reinforces that child safety remains the responsibility of the parent or guardian.

“Throughout April, we are working to empower members of the KMC with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions about their child’s safety,” said Jessica Hatcher, interim IPPW chief. “This tool helps establish clear standards to prevent instances of child neglect and harm.”

Factors such as a child’s physical, emotional and psychological maturity should always be considered when determining appropriate supervision levels. For example, children under 10 should not be left unattended, while older youth may have limited independence depending on maturity and access to supervision.

The initiative supports Child Abuse Awareness Month and reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen prevention, increase awareness and foster safe environments for military families across the KMC.

For more information or support, contact the 86th Airlift Wing IPPW and FAP offices at DSN 480-1422 or commercial 06371-47-1422.