51st CES and MXS open new deployable corrosion control facility

Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano | Attendees gather outside a new deployable corrosion prevention and control facility during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 18, 2026. The facility restores full on-site aircraft corrosion control operations for the 51st Maintenance Squadron, allowing maintainers to complete critical F-16 Fighting Falcon restoration work at Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Cusmano) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron and 51st Maintenance Squadron marked a major step forward in combat readiness during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new deployable corrosion prevention and control facility, May 18, 2026.

The new capability restores full on-site aircraft corrosion control operations for the 51st MXS, allowing maintainers to complete critical F-16 Fighting Falcon paint and restoration work at Osan Air Base versus sending aircraft to off station facilities.

“This facility will be a massive return on readiness. We are slashing aircraft restoration time from 21 days at off station facilities to just five days right here,” said Col. Todd Dawson, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Rapid Sustainment Office deputy division chief assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. “This capability will generate over $90 million in savings that would have otherwise been spent on outsourced contracts.”

The reduced turnaround time increases aircraft availability, lowers logistical requirements and allows maintainers to return aircraft to the flight faster.

“This takes us from 50% capability to full operational capability, as this facility now meets all the requirements needed to perform corrosion control and aircraft painting,” said Capt. Joshua Werfel, 51st CES requirements and optimization officer in charge. “If our jets aren’t painted and they're not fully mission capable, then we’re not ready to fight tonight.”

In addition to supporting daily maintenance operations, the deployable system provides Airmen with expeditionary experience operating mobile infrastructure, strengthening future contingency capabilities across the Indo-Pacific and preparing maintainers to operate in austere environments in support of the 51st Fighter Wing’s “Fight Tonight” mission.