NHB BMETs recognized during Healthcare Technology Management Week

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Answering the call of tech need...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jacob Holmes and...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Answering the call of tech need...Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jacob Holmes and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Renzo Marcelo, biomedical equipment technicians assigned to NMRTC Bremerton, troubleshoot equipment in Naval Hospital Bremerton's ENT [Ears, Nose Throat] Clinic during Healthcare Technology Management Week, May 19-25, 2026, celebrated by Defense Health Agency Medical Logistics in conjunction with the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, to promote awareness of the daily contributions of healthcare technology management professionals [official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer]. see less | View Image Page

Defense Health Agency Medical Logistics is celebrating Healthcare Technology Management Week, May 19-25, 2026.



HTM week is held in conjunction with the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, to promote awareness of the daily contributions of healthcare technology management professionals such as Naval Hospital Bremerton's hospital corpsmen with biomedical equipment technician specialty training.



In a memorandum to all DHA Medical Logistics, U.S. Army Col. James A. Nuce, J-4 director writes, “As healthcare professionals across the Defense Health Agency continue to focus on modernizing the healthcare system in support of patient care delivery, it is important to recognize our HTM professionals - biomedical equipment technicians (BMETs) and clinical engineers that enables the high reliability and availability of medical devices throughout the enterprise. These dedicated professionals are the invisible support, working behind the scenes to ensure medical devices are safe, serviceable, and available for patient care. Let us recognize the hard work these individuals do daily to promote safe healthcare across our organization.”



Biomedical equipment technicians assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton include, Chief Hospital Corpsmen Matthew Nuckles, Chester Lapid and Tyler Lafond, Hospital Corpsmen 1st Class John Lapage, Neil Fantus and Jason Berube, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Renzo Marcelo and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jacob Holmes.



“When vital medical equipment falters, our BMETs step up. Armed with intricate schematics, multimeters, and an unmatched ability to problem-solve under pressure, they dive into the complex circuitry of life-saving machinery," said Lt. Wilfred C. Flores, NHB Material Management department head and Medical Logistics chief. "They don't just fix monitors, ventilators, and surgical tools. They find innovative solutions to keep our facility running and ensure our patients receive uninterrupted care."



Flores attests that the positive, contributing impact of BMETs goes far beyond the walls of a military treatment facility.



"Every time they calibrate a machine, repair a fault, or perform preventative maintenance right here in our hospital, they are directly contributing to the readiness of the entire warfighting apparatus," exclaimed Flores. "They empower our doctors and nurses to do their jobs, which in turn keeps our service members healthy, resilient, and operational ready for the mission wherever they are deployed."



"By doing our job, we help enable the hospital crew, ships/submarines, and recruiting districts to support the joint force," added Berube, Materiel Management leading petty officer.



Flores noted that whether it is a routine inspection or a high-stakes emergency repair, NHB's BMET team addresses every challenge with technical knowhow and dedication.



"No matter the circumstances, these multi-talented individuals are a true asset to this command and the Department of War," stress Flores. "To our incredible BMET team keeping the pulse of military medicine strong: Happy Healthcare Technology Management Week. Keep up the strong work!"