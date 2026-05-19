Millard Public Schools Students Visit Elkhorn Reserve Center

Photo By Capt. Robert Smith | Middle school students from Millard Public Schools explore military vehicles and interact with U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers at the Elkhorn Reserve Center in Elkhorn, Neb., May 6. The 561st Regional Support Group hosted about 40 students and teachers to provide a hands-on look at military capabilities and build connections with the local community. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Robert Karl Smith II) see less | View Image Page

ELKHORN, Neb. — The Elkhorn Reserve Center transformed into an interactive classroom on May 6 as about 40 middle school students and teachers from Millard Public Schools visited to get a firsthand look at U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) capabilities.

The visit, hosted by the 561st Regional Support Group, Elkhorn, Nebraska, was designed to give the students hands-on experience with USAR units right in their own backyard.

Throughout the morning, students rotated through a series of interactive stations manned by local USAR Soldiers. A major highlight for the middle schoolers was the military vehicle display led by the 443rd Transportation Company, Elkhorn, Nebraska. Students were able to climb inside Heavy Equipment Transporters (HETs), Medium Tactical Vehicles (MTVs), and Humvees.

“From the push-up contest to exploring Army vehicles, our students got a real taste of military life,” said Amanda Marshall, JAG Career Specialist, Millard Central Middle School. “What stood out to me most was this amazing hands-on opportunity to be face to face with Army Reserve personnel at their facility and see the students have the incredible opportunity to learn and know this is a choice in their future.” Additional presentations by local Medical and Military Police units provided the students with an overview of the specialized lifesaving and security missions the USAR conducts.

“Our primary goal was to ensure the students felt welcome, safe and had a memorable experience interacting with our team,” said Plans Officer 1st Lt. Jason Buseman, the event coordinator. For Buseman, the visit was about much more than just showing off equipment—it was about building a bridge between the military and the local community.

"Events like these are great, especially when there are children involved because without them, we have no future," Buseman noted. "Even if they don't remember me specifically, just knowing that they had that interaction with a Soldier is important. It may be something that sticks with them for potentially their whole lives."

The visit concluded with a group photo in front of a HET, wrapping up a morning that gave students a unique, up-close view of the USAR's role in their community and the nation.