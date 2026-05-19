Fort Hamilton Fitness Leader Retires After 47 Years Serving Soldiers

Photo By Mark Getman | Michael Ingram, supervisory sports specialist, displays command challenge coins and his Civilian Service Commendation Medal certificate during his retirement ceremony at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., May 15, 2026. Ingram retired after 47 years of federal service dedicated to strengthening Soldier readiness and fitness programs across the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. — U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton personel, bid farewell to Michael Ingram, supervisory sports specialist and longtime overseer of the installation's fitness center, as he retired after 47 years of federal service dedicated to strengthening Soldier readiness, deployability and physical resilience.

Ingram's service began in the U.S. Air Force. After completing his tour of duty, he remained in Germany supporting service members through sports and fitness programs — an early sign of the career-long commitment he would make to the Army's readiness mission.

He joined Morale, Welfare and Recreation in 1982 as a part-time outdoor recreation employee, supporting ski and bicycle repair, ID card operations, bowling centers, skeet clubs, arts and crafts programs, automotive shops and campgrounds. He later served as a courier traveling between posts before returning to outdoor recreation as a programmer.

His inspiration came early. "The person who influenced me the most was Paul Hanson, a recreation specialist in outdoor recreation," Ingram said. "He made such an impression that I chose to do this."

Ingram transitioned into sports and fitness in 1986, supporting five communities as a supervisory specialist. In the early 2000s, he arrived at USAG Fort Hamilton as the sports and fitness director, a role he held for more than two decades — interrupted by multiple MWR Expeditionary Assignments to the Middle East, where he directly supported deployed troops.

Throughout his career, Ingram witnessed significant changes in how installations deliver fitness services.

"Recreation programming changed because of the business model," he said. "There were fewer programs, but they were quality programs for the entire community. I learned to be patient and enjoy whatever we offered."

Among his proudest accomplishments: the groundbreaking of Taylor Field; the design and construction of the fitness center basement renovation, which added significant square footage and updated equipment; continuous cardio and strength equipment upgrades through IMCOM G-9; and the installation of new bleachers and a refurbished gymnasium floor.

Ingram said he hopes to be remembered "as a person who tried to make a difference now and in the future." His advice to the next generation of Army civilians: "Find a career you like early and stay with it. Always find yourself a mentor."

"Michael's impact on Soldier readiness at Fort Hamilton cannot be overstated," said Trevor Loew, director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

"For decades, he ensured our installation had the fitness programs, facilities and expertise needed to keep Soldiers deployable and prepared for the demands of the mission. We are grateful for his 47 years of service, and he will be deeply missed."

In retirement, Ingram plans to travel. The garrison wishes him well.

"Thank you," Ingram said. "It has been a great career."