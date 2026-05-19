CBRNE Training Bolsters Readiness at Davis-Monthan during Mosaic Lightning 26-2

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- U.S. Airmen across Davis-Monthan Air Force Base installation enhanced mission readiness through Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) response training during some of the most complex contingency scenarios featured in exercise Mosaic Lightning 26-2, May 7-15, 2026.

Exercise Mosaic Lightning is a combat readiness exercise developed to strengthen Airmen’s ability to deploy, sustain operations and project combat power in contested environments. Through realistic and demanding scenarios, the exercise builds the skills, resilience and confidence Airmen need to succeed in future conflicts.

"CBRNE was incorporated into exercise Mosaic Lightning to teach personnel how to survive an attack you cannot see,” said Tech Sgt. Samantha Lavandier, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management training member. “We want our troops to come home.”

CBRNE refers to the procedures, equipment and specialized training used to detect, protect against and respond to hazardous materials and unconventional threats while continuing mission operations. CBRNE preparedness ensures service members can survive in dangerous environments and maintain combat effectiveness under pressure.

CBRNE concepts were integrated throughout the exercise through a series of realistic training scenarios, including a fentanyl attack delivered by unmanned aerial systems, explosive hazards, simulated missile strike warnings and the establishment of a decontamination (decon) line. These events required responders to repeatedly don Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear—specialized masks, gloves, overgarments and boots designed to protect Airmen from chemical, biological and radiological hazards—and conduct simulated decontamination procedures. Together, the scenarios reflected the evolving threats military installations may face in today’s operational environment and reinforced the importance of being prepared to operate effectively in contaminated and high-threat conditions.

While wearing the protective equipment, participants identified hazardous substances, secured the affected area, protected personnel and coordinated decontamination efforts. The inclusion of explosive hazards added another layer of complexity, forcing responders to adapt quickly and operate effectively in a dynamic, high-threat environment.

“Many facets were mixed during Mosaic Lightning,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lydia Schubert, 355th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management technician. “It tested the response of different participating entities and the installation’s ability to augment together.”

Schubert participated in the exercise as an emergency support function representative in the Emergency Operations Center, where she helped coordinate communication and resource management among agencies involved in the response.

The scenario brought together a wide range of organizations, including Security Forces, Fire Protection, emergency management specialists, medical personnel and support agencies. Each team contributed unique capabilities, from securing the scene and identifying hazards to treating casualties and restoring essential operations.

Exercises such as Mosaic Lightning 26-2 are vital to ensuring CBRNE training remains current, realistic and effective across the installation. They validate procedures, strengthen interagency coordination and build confidence in the ability to respond to real-world crises. By preparing Airmen to operate through chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats, the 355th Wing reinforces its commitment to being ready in every domain and resilient in every fight.