Meet NMRTC Twentynine Palms Junior Civilian of the 2nd Quarter: Lydia Escalera

Courtesy Photo | Lydia M. Escalera, a pharmacy technician at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, poses for a photo after being recognized as Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms Junior Civilian of the 2nd Quarter. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms recognized pharmacy technician Lydia M. Escalera as the command’s Junior Civilian of the Quarter for the second quarter of 2026, honoring her dedication to patient care, operational readiness, and the everyday support she provides to Sailors, Marines, retirees, and beneficiaries across the command.

Originally from Montclair, California, Escalera serves as a pharmacy technician at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, where her days consist of supporting the command’s pharmacy operations and helping ensure patients receive timely medications and healthcare support.

In her role, Escalera contributes directly to both patient care and warfighter readiness by supporting the healthcare needs of active-duty service members and beneficiaries assigned to the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center and surrounding communities.

“Supporting healthcare benefits and warfighter readiness are a huge part of what we do every day,” Escalera said.

As a pharmacy technician, Escalera works closely with patients and fellow staff members in a fast-paced healthcare environment that requires attention to detail, teamwork, and compassion. She said one of the most rewarding parts of her job is the relationships she has built with both coworkers and patients over time.

“The relationships that come from working with patients and coworkers are probably the most fulfilling part of the job,” Escalera said.

Escalera’s path to Navy Medicine came through a combination of personal opportunity and a desire to serve her local military community. After moving to the area, she learned about an available position aboard the installation and decided to pursue the opportunity.

“I knew nursing wasn’t for me because I don’t like needles,” Escalera said with a laugh. “But when I saw the position available on base after buying our house in Yucca Valley, it felt like a great opportunity to still work in healthcare and support the military community.”

She also maintains a personal connection to military service through her husband, who is a Marine Corps veteran. That connection has helped deepen her appreciation for the mission and the importance of supporting service members and their families.

Escalera said being selected as Junior Civilian of the Quarter was both humbling and validating.

“Sometimes the hard work you do every day is not always seen,” Escalera said. “So being selected means a lot because it shows that people notice the effort and appreciate the work you put in.”

Her recognition reflects the critical role civilian personnel play in supporting Navy Medicine’s mission of delivering ready, resilient healthcare forces and ensuring operational medical support for the fleet and Fleet Marine Force.

Outside of work, Escalera enjoys spending time reading. When asked what advice she would give others entering the pharmacy or healthcare field, Escalera offered a candid response.

“It’s not meant for the weak,” Escalera expressed. “The job can be challenging but it is also rewarding.”

Escalera’s selection as Junior Civilian of the Quarter highlights the essential contributions civilian personnel make every day in sustaining operational medicine and delivering high-quality care across the command.