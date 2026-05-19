JROTC cadets engage with Fort Leonard Wood Soldiers, gain firsthand perspective on mission-ready capabilities

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — U.S. Army Cadet Command JROTC archery teams from across the country got an inside look at Fort Leonard Wood’s capabilities May 16, 2026, during a Meet Your Army event held just for the high school students and their families, who were on post for the national championships. To mark the final day of the JROTC National Archery Championship, Soldiers from the U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s three regiments — Chemical, Military Police and Engineer — transformed a training area into a showcase of military equipment and operational capabilities. 2nd Lt. Lucas Bowser, executive officer for Company A, 84th Chemical Battalion, said he was impressed by the level of enthusiasm the JROTC cadets demonstrated for the Army profession. “They are asking great questions,” Bowser said. “It is a privilege to speak with these students and speak to them about what it means to serve.” Jianluca Navarro, a Lafayette High School JROTC archery team member, said while his school in St. Joseph, Missouri, is only a few hours away, being invited to spend time at Fort Leonard Wood is a unique and rewarding experience. “I love getting to be on post, the best part is having the opportunity to interact with Soldiers,” Navarro said. “The demonstrations, equipment and tactical vehicles out here have been awesome.” Navarro intends to enlist in the Missouri National Guard with the long-term goal of commissioning. He said having the chance to seek advice from active-duty officers was a highly beneficial experience for his professional roadmap. “I have been asking these lieutenants and captains what is like being an officer. They are helping me to understand the process of commissioning,” Navarro said. “Being here gets me really pumped up for my future. I am very excited for the doors the Army will open for me.” Navarro’s JROTC instructor, retired Lt. Col. Trent Loucks, said experiences like the Fort Leonard Wood Meet Your Army event greatly impact his cadets’ JROTC experience. “It is fantastic to see all these Soldiers out here on a Saturday interacting with these students. It is a great opportunity for my kids to get one-on-one time with service members,” Loucks said. “They are very curious about the military and days like this are beneficial to them in so many ways.” U.S. Army Military Police School Soldiers set up an area where they demonstrated law enforcement techniques, such as handcuffing procedures, and let the high schoolers take turns practicing baton strikes on padded shields. Soldiers from the 180th Military Police Detachment conducted a military working dog demonstration showcasing how the Army uses K-9 teams for contraband detection and suspect apprehension. Soldiers from the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School showcased an M1135 NBC Reconnaissance Vehicle, allowing cadets to explore its interior. Their interactive display also featured a tactical robot the cadets could operate, an industry-standard hazardous response tripod, and several hands-on scientific experiments. Representing the U.S. Army Engineer School, Soldiers mentored cadets on foundational engineering skills, including knot-tying, and provided a close-up look at specialized equipment including a Stryker and various earth-moving vehicles. To view more photos from the archery championship, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortleonardwood/albums/72177720333685046.