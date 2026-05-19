Military Police Regiment welcomes new commandant

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Col. Robert Rodock took charge of U.S. Army Military Police School as the 54th commandant during a ceremony held May 18, 2026, at Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

Rodock comes to Fort Leonard Wood from Fort Hood, Texas, where he served as the III Armored Corps protection director and provost marshal.

During his remarks, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, U.S. Army Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said Rodock was the first protection chief to assume the role of USAMPS commandant, highlighting the significance as MSCoE is the Army’s lead proponent for the protection warfighting function.

“That is significant to me. You are going to bring a perspective and challenge our entire team, and the Army. I am very excited to see where you continue to take the regiment,” Beck said.

As USAMPS commandant, Beck said Rodock will have the opportunity to drive change and transformation across the MP Regiment.

“Being the commandant is an incredible responsibility, but also an incredible opportunity. Particularly in this time of change in our military, the commandant is not only important, but critical,” Beck said. “I know you are the right leader to step into this job.”

Rodock said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead USAMPS and the U.S. Army MP Corps.

“In a few months we are going to celebrate the MP Corps’ 85th anniversary. It is going to be the year of protection for the regiment,” Rodock said. “MPs are fundamental for readiness and foundational to the fight. We shape and maintain the environment, so our Soldiers, our families and our civilians can thrive, so our commanders can make decisions and so our forces can accomplish their missions.”

Rodock is replacing Col. Charles Green, who relinquished his role as USAMPS commandant April 2, 2026.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2026 Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:52 Story ID: 565698 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Police Regiment welcomes new commandant, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.