AFSOC introduces ‘Havoc Spear’, its newest cruise missile

Photo By Capt. Brandon DeBlanc | A model AGM-190A small cruise missile stands on display inside Air Force Special Operations Command headquarters at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 14, 2026. Given the popular name, “Havoc Spear”, the cruise missile is low-cost, mission adaptable munition capable of long-range precision strike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Brandon DeBlanc) see less | View Image Page

TAMPA, Fla. -- Air Force Special Operations Command has officially unveiled the popular name of the AGM-190A small cruise missile as “Havoc Spear.”

The announcement, taking place at the Special Operations Forces Week conference, marks a critical step in AFSOC’s Enhanced Precision Effects (EPE) efforts, a modernization initiative set to equip adaptable weapon systems capable of delivering long-range, precise, kinetic and non-kinetic effects.

Havoc Spear is a low-cost, mission adaptable, modular-design cruise missile that can be rapidly produced. The project was spearheaded by U.S. Special Operations Command to get after the need for rapid, iterative weapon development.

“The primary value of this system is its modularity which provides expanded standoff options for commanders to neutralize a range of threats,” said Lt. Gen. Mike Conley, commander of AFSOC. “Our modernization efforts with EPE will integrate all-domain effects across our platforms, firmly planting special operations forces into the Joint Force kill chain.”

To accelerate development, AFSOC and U.S. SOCOM enacted a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with an industry partner to develop the missile. According to command leadership, typical weapons development programs take between five to seven years to complete, but Havoc Spear “broke the mold” of weapons acquisition as it was designed, tested, and evaluated in combat in less than three years’ time.

In his SOF Week keynote address, U.S. Navy Adm. Frank Bradley, commander of U.S. SOCOM mentioned CRADAs being the driving force in Havoc Spear’s production. He also touched on the advancements in the procurement and implementation of new technology.

“The technology was there, what we needed was the venue to move fast and take calculated, manageable risks,” said Bradley. “It is that exact DNA — that operator-to-engineer feedback loop — that is now scaling across the Joint Force.”

During a visit to AFSOC headquarters in November 2025, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink chose the name “Havoc Spear” as a capabilities descriptor of widespread destruction via mass attack (Havoc) and precision targeting from afar (Spear).

AFSOC plans to leverage Havoc Spear’s adaptable strike capabilities to support specialized airpower requirements for Joint Force partners in U.S.SOCOM, as well as tackling the Air Force’s most critical missions.

Havoc Spear’s capability will create dilemmas for adversaries, enhance lethality, and reinforce AFSOC’s commitment to maintain a decisive advantage against emerging threats across all domains.