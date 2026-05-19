Chief of Naval Research Announces Prestigious New Fellowship Program

To ensure the Office of Naval Research (ONR) has a constant infusion of state-of-the-art knowledge, while simultaneously creating a growing network of researchers who can translate the Navy and Marine Corps’ most pressing challenges into future science and technology (S&T) research, ONR is launching the new Chief of Naval Research Fellows program.

The program will bring five newly tenured academic research professors to ONR for a one-year fellowship in support of critical Naval focus areas, with a stipend of $150,000 per Fellow.

The one-year fellowship timeframe promotes a sense of urgency for participants to learn and contribute quickly — while also expanding the program’s reach to a larger number of researchers over time and ultimately creating ONR and Department of the Navy (DoN) advocates on campus.

“This new Fellowship will be a significant benefit for the Navy and Marine Corps, and ONR’s close partnerships with innovative thought leaders who will help forge the future for naval warfighters,” said Chief of Naval Research Dr. Rachel Riley.

“It’s also designed to create a powerful feedback loop in which Fellows return to their universities and share their knowledge of naval S&T challenges with colleagues — inspiring new avenues of relevant research, and connecting students to unique employment and research opportunities within the DoN.”

The Chief of Naval Research Fellows program is open to newly tenured associate professors, or full professors promoted within the last two years. Candidates must be nominated by their university’s department head or dean.

Upon selection, each year’s five-person cohort of Fellows will immerse themselves in the naval S&T ecosystem and gain firsthand experience with:

How ONR program officers develop programs and evaluate research proposals

Critical Navy and Marine Corps operational problems

The planning, programming, budget and execution process

The roles of various naval laboratories and industry partners

ONR's internal performance and portfolio metrics

While in the program, Fellows will review research proposals, provide technical feedback and input on both proposed and ongoing ONR efforts, and propose new research topics. They also are expected to spend approximately four days per month in person at ONR. Fellows will receive a stipend of $150,000 and $50,000 for travel expenses.

“The Chief of Naval Research Fellows program seeks to build a powerful bridge between academia and the DoN, ensuring our research efforts are informed by the nation’s brightest minds,” said Dr. Reginald Williams, an ONR program officer overseeing the program. “Fellows will return to their academic roles with a deep understanding of real-world naval challenges that can inspire a new generation of relevant, impactful research.”

Learn more about the Chief of Naval Research Fellows program at https://www.onr.navy.mil/cnr-fellows-program.

Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.