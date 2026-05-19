AMC names 2026 Best Squad after days of intense competition

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command announced its 2026 Best Squad, recognizing the top Soldiers who excelled during a demanding four‑day competition designed to test readiness, lethality and teamwork under conditions mirroring large‑scale combat operations.
AMC Command Sgt. Maj. J. Garza commended the competitors for their discipline and resilience, noting that the event showcases the Army’s commitment to building cohesive, strong squads capable of thriving in contested environments.
“These Soldiers are a true testament to commitment, desire, and will to win.” said Garza, “They represent themselves, their units, the Army and most importantly our nation.”
Competitors from across the enterprise faced a continuous, high‑tempo series of events that included the combat water survival assessment, ruck marches, weapons qualifications on the M17 handgun, M320 grenade launcher, M249/M240/M2 machine guns, and M4 assault rifle, a casualty evacuation challenge, day‑into‑night land navigation, expert medical, infantry and Soldier tasks, 500 meter swim and the Army’s new combat fitness test.
The winners of the 2026 AMC Best Warrior and Squad Competition are:
The alternates are:
“These competitors did not arrive here by chance,” said Sgt. Maj. Chan’nel Black, AMC’s operations sergeant major and overseer of the competition. “They earned the opportunity to compete because their commands saw in them the qualities we expect from the Army’s best: competence, character, fitness, discipline and commitment to the Profession of Arms. The winning squad will represent AMC at the Army-level Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Benning, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 15:33
|Story ID:
|565694
|Location:
|US
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|21
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|0
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