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    AMC names 2026 Best Squad after days of intense competition

    AMC names 2026 Best Squad after days of intense competition

    Photo By Joseph M. Lee | U.S. Army Materiel Command Best Warrior and Squad winners stand at attention at the...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Story by Sgt. Maj. Alexander Croteau 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. –  Army Materiel Command announced its 2026 Best Squad, recognizing the top Soldiers who excelled during a demanding four‑day competition designed to test readiness, lethality and teamwork under conditions mirroring large‑scale combat operations.

    AMC Command Sgt. Maj. J. Garza commended the competitors for their discipline and resilience, noting that the event showcases the Army’s commitment to building cohesive, strong squads capable of thriving in contested environments.

    “These Soldiers are a true testament to commitment, desire, and will to win.” said Garza, “They represent themselves, their units, the Army and most importantly our nation.”

    Competitors from across the enterprise faced a continuous, high‑tempo series of events that included the combat water survival assessment, ruck marches, weapons qualifications on the M17 handgun, M320 grenade launcher, M249/M240/M2 machine guns, and M4 assault rifle, a casualty evacuation challenge, day‑into‑night land navigation, expert medical, infantry and Soldier tasks, 500 meter swim and the Army’s new combat fitness test.

    The winners of the 2026 AMC Best Warrior and Squad Competition are:

    • Squad leader / NCO of the Year: Staff Sgt. Timothy Maynard, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe
    • Team leader / Soldier of the Year: Spc. Ethan Rieck, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe
    • Team member: Spc. Kwesi Cook, Communications-Electronics Command
    • Team member: Spc. Christian Guzman, Installation Management Command-Training and Transformation Directorate
    • Team member: Spc. Colton Kittrell, Aviation and Missile Command

    The alternates are:

    • Squad leader: Staff Sgt. Ethen O'Dell, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe
    • Squad member: Spc. Josiah Edness, Installation Management Command Directorate-Europe
    • Squad member: Pfc. Erick Baptista, Communications-Electronics Command

    “These competitors did not arrive here by chance,” said Sgt. Maj. Chan’nel Black, AMC’s operations sergeant major and overseer of the competition. “They earned the opportunity to compete because their commands saw in them the qualities we expect from the Army’s best: competence, character, fitness, discipline and commitment to the Profession of Arms. The winning squad will represent AMC at the Army-level Best Squad Competition later this year at Fort Benning, Georgia.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:33
    Story ID: 565694
    Location: US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC names 2026 Best Squad after days of intense competition, by SGM Alexander Croteau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2026
    AMC Best Warrior Competition 2026
    AMC names 2026 Best Squad after days of intense competition

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