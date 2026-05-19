Proud service in the Air National Guard

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samir Harris | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephania Abdul-Zahir, medical detachment support NCOIC, poses for a portrait at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2026. Abdul-Zahir ensures medical readiness and support for all personnel, maintaining the health and resilience of her fellow Airmen, and leverages support from her family and the Air National Guard to pursue her education while serving. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Samir Harris) see less | View Image Page

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio — Growing up on a farm in Arkansas, Stephanie Abdul-Zahir dreamed of the world beyond the pastures. She watched her sister put on a Navy uniform and commit to active duty service; she knew she wanted to follow. But at 17, with parents who refused to sign her enlistment papers, her military dreams took a detour to the classroom. Years later, that farm girl hasn't just seen the world; she is mastering it as a military leader, a business owner, and a doctoral candidate.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Stephanie Abdul-Zahir, the medical detachment support NCOIC assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, oversees the logistical operations of the Homeland Response Force (HRF). While she spends her days ensuring medical personnel are ready to respond to domestic crises and chemical threats, her nights are spent fighting a different kind of battle: finishing a dissertation for her doctorate in healthcare administration.

“I grew up as a farm girl ... I knew I wanted to see the world,” said Abdul-Zahir. “I truly underestimated the impact the Guard would have on me as a person. It has provided so many opportunities. I've been able to travel to Korea, Hawaii, Guam, and even North Macedonia to help bridge relationships.”

Her restless drive for excellence weaves her two identities together in ways few would expect. During a high-stakes tactical evaluation at Camp James A. Garfield, midterms were in full swing. Abdul-Zahir found herself balancing her military and academic obligations in real time, redefining readiness as a way of life that goes far beyond the uniform.

“We were at an exercise to meet the standards to be operational, and I had to take my final exam on my iPhone with very little service in the middle of Ravenna, Ohio,” said Abdul-Zahir. “I passed, but it was definitely a challenge. That goes to show the Air Force supported me, but also me making sure I met my obligations.”

The resilience needed to take a final exam in a muddy field is the same grit Abdul-Zahir applies to her community work. Alongside her husband, she owns a smoothie business dedicated to cultivating healthy habits by providing nutritional options and smoothie-making classes to local youth. For Abdul-Zahir, the military wasn't just a career path; it was a blueprint for life.

“It has made me a better planner because with the military, you have to be able to adapt,” said Abdul-Zahir. “I know the military is a part of my life and something I pride myself on, but I also know that this is a temporary phase. Eventually, I want to be set up to contribute to the rest of society by continuing my education.”

As she nears the finish line of her doctorate, the girl who once waited for a signature that never came has become the woman others look to for mentorship and guidance. Whether she is in the office or at home with her daughter, Abdul-Zahir continues to uphold the Air National Guard's core values.

“I’m grateful for the Air National Guard,” said Abdul-Zahir. “I look forward to what else I can contribute and what the Air Force can contribute to me in building me as a leader and supervisor.”