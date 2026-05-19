NY Army Guard Lt. Col. Adam Connolly, a Montrose resident, assumes command of 258th Field Artillery Your browser does not support the audio element.

NEW YORK — New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Adam Connolly, a Montrose resident, assumed command of the Guard's 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment during a May 16 ceremony at the Jamaica Armory in Queens.



Connolly replaced Lt. Col. Eric Emerling, who had led the battalion since 2004.



The 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery is headquartered in New York City, and also has elements in New Windsor and Cortlandt Manor. The battalion traces its history back to 1809 and has fought in the War of 1812, the Civil War, World Wars I and II and the war in Iraq.



Col. Jeffery Roth, the commander of the 42nd Infantry Division Artillery, who presided over the change of command ceremony, praised Connolly as being uniquely qualified to lead the battalion.



Connolly enlisted in the 258th Field Artillery in 2007 as a cannon crewman before earning his officer commission through ROTC, Roth pointed out.



"There is something particularly meaningful about a leader returning to command in the very battalion where he first served as a young, enlisted Soldier," Roth said. "Because it means he understands this organization not just from the top down-but from the ground up."



In his remarks, Connolly told the Soldiers he would give them his best as the commander.



"My role is to serve this formation-to enable your success, to remove obstacles, and to give you my very best every single day," Connolly said. "All I expect in return, is yours."



Connolly, earned his commission through the ROTC program at Fordham University.



Connolly has served as a platoon leader, a battery fire direction officer and a fire support officer. He served as the commander of the 258th Field Artillery's Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, as well as the battalion's operation officer.



In 2020 he deployed to Kuwait with the 42nd Infantry Division headquarters to serve as the division assistant chief of fires. He also deployed with the 42nd Infantry Division or Kuwait in 2025, serving as deputy division operations officer.



Connolly is a graduate of both the Army Air Assault School and the Army Pathfinder School.



He holds an associate's degree in business administration from Valley Forge Military College and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Marist University.



In civilian life, Connolly works as a senior advisor at New York City's Cyber Command.