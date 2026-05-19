Officials break ground for new elementary school building at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

Photo By Mark Schauer | On May 19, 2026, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (center) joined other YPG and Yuma Elementary School District #1 officials to ceremonially break ground on a new building for James D. Price Elementary School. The existing school building has served kindergarten through fifth grade youngsters on post since the 1950s. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Mark Schauer | On May 19, 2026, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Commander Col. John Nelson (center)...... read more read more

Since the late 1950s, Pfc. James D. Price Elementary School has educated thousands of military students in grades kindergarten through fifth garde.

Located on the Howard Cantonment Area of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG), the school is full of heart but has long shown its age.

The facility lacks a production kitchen to prepare hot lunches for students and other school infrastructure considered ordinary in the modern day.

That’s about to change, though, after the Department of War last September approved an $8 million grant for Yuma Elementary School District (YESD) # 1 to partially fund construction of a new building. At the time, news of the grant was muted by recovery from a seasonal monsoon that saw the school damaged after being buffeted by more than two inches of rain and 60-mile per hour wind gusts over the course of about an hour the previous evening.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Col. John Nelson, YPG Commander. “Even the previous commander was working hard with the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation to bring us to this point. I’m very grateful because the older building is not going to withstand monsoon seasons any longer.”

On May 19, 2026, a large crowd of students and YPG residents joined officials in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new school building. After remarks by Nelson, Yuma Elementary School District #1 Superintendent Dennis Ponder, Price School Principal Alexandria Johnson, and Pilkington Construction President Clint Harrington, officials gathered to ceremonially break ground to applause and cheers.

The new facility will feature dedicated music and art classrooms, as well as a larger auditorium. In addition to being able to prepare hot lunches on site, the cafeteria will boast an ice machine for student use in Yuma’s extremely hot temperatures, a longtime request. Fitting for a school in Yuma’s premier science and technology workplace, the new facility will also have a dedicated science lab for students.

“We have more space and it’s updated,” said Johnson. “They already love being at school but providing the students with a newer and fresher space is exciting. We’ve already had some of the kids look at the new furniture we are getting.”

Among the officials on hand was YESD #1 School Board Vice President David Ibarra, who has visited Price School several times previously since taking office last year.

“I really think this school provides a great service to the community here at YPG because it is a smaller school and the teachers have smaller classrooms,” he said. "It’s almost like being at a private school. With our new school building, it is going to be great for Yuma, YPG, and for District #1.”

The new facility is expected to be completed by May 2027 and will retain its name in honor of James D. Price, a Soldier killed in the line of duty at YPG in 1954.

“It’s a great thing for our community and the quality of life for the folks who live here,” said Nelson.