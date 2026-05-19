Museum unveils new exhibits honoring aviation history

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The Travis Air Force Base Aviation Museum unveiled a new series of exhibits May 8, 2026, celebrating the legacy of aviation and the individuals who helped shape it. The event drew veterans, historians and community members to celebrate the legacy of aviation history and those who helped shape it.

The displays highlight early aviation uniforms from World War I, the contributions of Air Force warrant officers and the achievements of World War II flying aces, including Brig. Gen. Clarence Anderson and Maj. Gen. Chuck Yeager. The exhibit also recognizes notable local personalities whose lives intersected with military and aviation history.

“Museums are not made to be static. They need to change to engage with the people every time they visit,” said Sullivan.

The World War I display focuses on an era when pilots flew rudimentary aircraft and faced extraordinary risks. Artifacts include gear and photographs describing how early aviators laid the groundwork for modern air combat.

Another display honors Air Force warrant officers, a group often overlooked in traditional narratives. The exhibit outlines their specialized roles and long-standing contributions to mission success alongside uniforms from the first warrant officer since 1959, Richard L. Barragan, and the first female warrant officer uniform, Amori V. Colbert.

“They had about 400 applications, and they only selected 60,” said Colbert. “I got to be one of those first, very humbled and very happy to be selected.”

The museum also spotlights World War II aces through personal memorabilia, mission records and presentations. Visitors can explore the careers of the decorated pilots and their impact on military aviation.

A separate area highlights local figures, offering a community-centered perspective. Among other local donors, Thomas Flood, a former U-2 Dragon Lady pilot assigned to the 99th Reconnaissance Squadron at Beale Air Force Base,donated his gear to the museum. These displays feature stories of residents who served in wartime or contributed to aviation advancements, reinforcing the region’s connection to broader historical events.

Base leadership, local officials, Colbert and many others expressed appreciation for the effort to preserve and share these histories.

The exhibits are now open to the public and will remain a permanent part of the museum’s collection, serving as an educational resource for future generations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2026 Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:24 Story ID: 565674 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Museum unveils new exhibits honoring aviation history, by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.