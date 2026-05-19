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    NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING RESTRICTED AIRSPACE OVER NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Story

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)   

    NORAD INTERCEPTS AIRCRAFT VIOLATING RESTRICTED AIRSPACE OVER NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter aircraft from the Continental U.S. NORAD Region (CONR) intercepted a general aviation aircraft that violated the restricted airspace over the National Capital Region on May 19, 2026.

    The civilian aircraft entered the Special Flight Rules Area (SFRA) at approximately 11:15 a.m. EDT. CONR fighters intercepted the aircraft and ensured it remained clear of restricted airspace without further incident.

    Should NORAD aircraft intercept a general aviation aircraft, the pilot should immediately come up on frequency 121.5 or 243.0 and turn around to reverse course until receiving additional instructions on one of those frequencies.

    NORAD employs a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify and respond to potential threats. The identification and monitoring of the civilian aircraft demonstrate how NORAD executes its aerospace warning and control missions for the United States and Canada.

    Aircrews are reminded to verify all Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) NOTAMs, especially in the National Capitol Region and Mar-a-Lago regions.

    For more information about General Aviation and TFRs visit https://www.norad.mil/General-Aviation/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:17
    Story ID: 565668
    Location: US
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

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