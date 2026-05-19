From Armor Officer to Educator: Retired Lt. Col. Steven Gagner reflects on service

Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret.) Steven Gagner, poses with 1-172nd Cavalry Regiment Guidon, at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vt., May 15, 2026. Gagner served in the Vermont National Guard in various roles before going on to become a lecturer at the Grossman School of Business at the University of Vermont. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez) see less | View Image Page

For retired Lt. Col. Steven Gagner, leadership has never been confined to a battlefield, classroom or boardroom. Instead, it has been a lifelong pursuit shaped by service, education and a commitment to helping others grow.

After more than two decades of military service with the Vermont National Guard, Gagner now spends his days teaching business and entrepreneurial leadership at the University of Vermont, where he continues mentoring the next generation of leaders using lessons forged through deployments, command positions and entrepreneurship.

Gagner’s journey into military service was anything but conventional.

“I wasn’t originally planning on joining the service,” Gagner said. “I was kind of a slacker in high school. I was a good student, but I didn’t really think about college admissions until the last minute.”

While exploring college options, one school stood apart from the rest.

“All the college posters looked the same,” he said. “Then there was one poster that just had a gold crest and said, ‘Norwich University — Creating Leaders Since 1819.’ I thought it looked cool.”

At the time, Gagner did not realize Norwich University was a military college.

After being accepted into the Corps of Cadets, Gagner eventually embraced military life and enlisted in the Vermont National Guard while attending Norwich.

He later left school temporarily for active duty assignments in Korea, New Jersey and Alabama before returning to Norwich to complete his degree and commission as an officer.

Over the course of his military career, Gagner served in Iraq and Afghanistan and held leadership positions across multiple organizations within the Vermont National Guard. He ultimately commanded the U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School before finishing his military career as deputy commander for Garrison Support Command.

Today, Gagner teaches introductory business courses and entrepreneurial leadership at the University of Vermont’s Grossman School of Business, helping students build foundational skills while preparing them for careers in business and leadership.

The transition from senior military officer to educator came unexpectedly.

Gagner’s connection to UVM began through his work as co-founder of 14th Star Brewing Company, a brewery he helped establish alongside longtime friend and fellow veteran Matt Kehaya.

Originally conceived while deployed to Afghanistan, the brewery was designed to be more than just a business.

“We made the brewery to be a place where veterans could go and feel not just welcome, but like it was kind of home,” Gagner said.

The concept for the brewery emerged during downtime at a patrol base overseas.

“One of the things Matt and I did in the back of one of those green notebooks was sketch out a business plan,” Gagner said. “The purpose behind the company was to be kind of a focal point in the revitalization of downtown Saint Albans.”

Over the years, 14th Star Brewing became heavily involved in community outreach, supporting organizations such as Josh Pallotta Fund, Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and numerous local charitable initiatives.

The brewery also introduced Gagner to faculty members at UVM during an international business case competition, where he served as a judge representing the brewery. One faculty member encouraged him to guest lecture on leadership and entrepreneurship.

Eventually, that opportunity evolved into a full-time teaching position.

“I applied, went through the process and got offered the job,” Gagner said. “I had my retirement ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, and I was in the classroom two weeks later.”

Despite moving from military formations to lecture halls, Gagner said leadership principles remain largely the same.

“Getting to know your people so you can make the best decisions to help them get where they’re trying to go is no different than being a commander,” he said.

Gagner compares teaching first-year college students to training new Soldiers at the Mountain Warfare School.

“They arrive excited, and our job is to get them from very little knowledge to fully qualified,” he said. “It’s the same thing here. You start with the basics and keep scaffolding the whole time.”

His military experience also shaped his views on adaptability and decision-making — skills he now emphasizes in both business and education.

“When you’re in combat and new information comes in, you update your understanding of the environment,” Gagner said. “Business is the same way. Things are happening fast, and you constantly have to update your understanding to be effective.”

Throughout the interview, Gagner repeatedly returned to one theme: taking advantage of opportunities. Whether it was pursuing advanced education, accepting unconventional assignments or transitioning into entirely new careers, he credits the military for providing him with experiences he never anticipated.

“I got to command tank formations. I got to lead infantry Soldiers in combat. I got to teach college. I got to help build the new Mountain School,” Gagner said. “Was it a traditional infantry officer career path? No. Was it awesome? Yeah.”

Now pursuing a doctorate while continuing to teach, Gagner remains focused on mentoring future leaders and encouraging service members to embrace every opportunity available to them.

“If I had a word of advice to those currently serving, I would just say enjoy it,” Gagner said. “Take advantage of the opportunities. Take the assignments you don’t think are on your career path. Leading Soldiers is such a privilege.”

Though retired from military service, Gagner said he still feels deeply connected to the mission of developing others.

“It’s like working with Soldiers, which was always my favorite part of being in the Army,” he said. “Now it’s working with the next generation of American leaders, and it’s awesome.”