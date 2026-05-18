National Guard Day at Nationals Park Celebrates Guard Service, Community

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe throws the ceremonial first pitch during the Washington Nationals National Guard Appreciation Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. The first-pitch baseball was presented by Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez | U.S. Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe throws the ceremonial first pitch...... read more read more

More than 250 Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the National Guard took part in National Guard Day at Nationals Park in Washington, highlighting the Guard’s service, sacrifice, and community connection.

Guard members joined in pre-game ceremonies that included on-field recognition before the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets, May 18.

The event underscored the Guard’s unique dual mission, serving as the combat reserve of the Army and Air Force, while also responding during emergencies at home.

“Our relationship with the Washington Nationals reflects the National Guard’s commitment to connecting with the community in meaningful ways,” said Christine Thompson, a community engagement specialist with the National Guard Bureau. “By working together, we’re able to engage with the members of our communities while also highlighting the shared values of teamwork, service, and dedication that both our organizations represent.”

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, with the West Virginia Air National Guard, threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Wolfe was critically wounded in November during a targeted shooting attack while serving in the district as part of Joint Task Force District of Columbia.

The first pitch came after months of rehabilitation efforts by Wolfe, marking a milestone in his recovery. “Throwing out the first pitch was a surreal experience,” said Wolfe.

U.S. Army Maj. Ryan Reynolds, with the West Virginia Army National Guard, delivered the game ball to Jake Irvin, the National’s starting pitcher.

Reynolds was among the team of Soldiers and Airmen who responded to the shooting that left Wolfe wounded and claimed the life of U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, a military police officer with the West Virginia Army National Guard serving as part of JTF-DC. Reynolds ran towards the gunfire, subdued the assailant, protected fellow service members and shielded members of the public while maintaining initial care of Wolfe and Beckstrom.

Guard members – including more than 75 Soldiers and Airmen with the District of Columbia National Guard – were featured in other on-field roles at the start the game.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vicki Goldberg, with the D.C. Army National Guard, performed the national anthem while pilots with the D.C. Air National Guard’s 113th Wing executed a flyover of the stadium in F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.

Game umpires received the starting lineup cards from U.S. Army Spc. Matthew David, with the Maryland Army National Guard, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Destiny Melendez, with the D.C. Air National Guard, kicked off the game by announcing “play ball!” to a stadium filled with thousands.

“The entire experience was amazing. The fact that I got to be with my coworkers, my peers and my family and play a role in today’s celebration was exhilarating,” said Melendez. “The energy was insane.”

From the Maryland National Guard, U.S. Army Spc. Matthew Zrebiec delivered the starting lineup cards to the umpire crew at home plate.

“I’m doing this for my daughters,” said Zrebiec. “They’re huge baseball fans, so when the opportunity came up, I said ‘yeah, let’s do it!’”

The collaboration between the National Guard and the Washington Nationals continues a longstanding tradition of honoring military service in the nation’s capital.

“As representatives of the national pastime in our nation’s capital, it’s important for us to recognize and honor our military members and their families,” said Gregory McCarthy, the Washington Nationals senior vice president of community and government engagement. “It’s not only our duty to celebrate and thank members of the National Guard who work in D.C., Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia, but our privilege to be able to do so, especially as we come together to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country’s founding.”

“It’s really cool to be part of history. I was part of something bigger than myself and that is truly an honor,” said Melendez.

National Guard participation at Nationals games dates to the opening of Nationals Park in 2008, when Guard members helped unfurl large American flags during pregame ceremonies and supported tributes to military service as part of the inaugural season at the stadium.