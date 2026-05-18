A Promise Kept: The Story of the 451 American Infants Buried in Germany

Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | Ramstein High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets present the colors during the Kindergraves Memorial Service at Deaner Kaserne Chapel in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 16, 2026. The ceremony honored the memory of 451 children buried at the Kindergraves memorial site and reaffirmed the shared commitment of U.S. and German communities to remembrance, dignity, and peace. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Bernhard Lashleyleidner | Ramstein High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets present the colors during the...... read more read more

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Col. Warren Stewart, commander of Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, joined local officials, military leaders and community members May 16 for the annual Kindergraves Memorial Service at Daenner Kaserne Chapel and Kaiserslautern Main Cemetery.

The ceremony honored the memory of 451 American infants and children buried at the site and recognized the decades-long commitment of German and American volunteers who continue to preserve the memorial.

Located in the heart of Kaiserslautern, the Kindergraves German for “children's graves” – serve as the final resting place for American infants who died at birth or shortly after between 1952 and 1971.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jeffery Self, assigned to the security forces squadron at Ramstein Air Base, welcomed attendees and reflected on the significance of the memorial.

“Kindergraves, as we know today, would not exist without the support of the Kindergraves Memorial Foundation,” Self said. “We remain dedicated to honoring these children and remembering the sacrifices their parents endured.”

Most of the children buried at the site died before their first birthday after being born at Landstuhl or nearby hospitals during the postwar era, between 1952 and 1971, when many American military families were stationed in Germany.

At the time, the U.S. military and the Red Cross did not cover the cost of returning deceased dependents to the United States, leaving many grieving families unable to afford repatriation.

“The parents suffered through not only the pain and agony of losing their child, but also then having to leave their loved ones behind,” Self said.

Members of the German-American and International Women’s Club of Kaiserslautern initially cared for the gravesites. In the 1980’s, cemetery officials informed the organization that the burial lease was expiring, and the graves would be relocated to accommodate cemetery expansion.

Determined to preserve the site, the women’s group appealed to the U.S. State department and worked with local authorities to save the memorial.

“The Ramstein’s Area Chiefs Group eventually assumed responsibility the site,” Self said. “The cemetery management agreed to relocate the graves to a new area within the cemetery and draft a new lease.”

The Kaiserslautern Kindergraves Memorial foundation was established in 1986 to maintain the site, organize remembrance ceremonies and assist families seeking information about their loved ones.

“This is more than just a burial site,” Stewart said. “It is a symbol of compassion, transatlantic friendship, and a promise kept for more than half a century.”

Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, said the memorial reflects the enduring relationship between the U.S. military community and the city of Kaiserslautern. “Today, we dedicate ourselves to this space as a living testimonial to the deep connection of our German-American friendship,” Lalor said.

Dr. Jochen Balzulat, president German-American club, said the memorial ensures the children are remembered with dignity.

“Their lives ended before they ever had the chance to truly live,” said Balzulat. “We will never know whether they would have become teachers, engineers, artists, or parents.”

“Each child was a beginning, a promise, a beloved son or daughter, an author of a future never realized,” he added. “Remembrance means honoring those whose time was far too short.”

Frau Anja Pfeiffer, deputy mayor, Kaiserslautern City Mayor’s Office, said the city remains committed to preserving the memorial space.

“The death of a loved one weighs heavily, especially when it is a child,” Pfeiffer said. “We therefore have a special obligation to remember the 451 children who were granted such a short life.”

Local officials and members of the military community attended the ceremony. A U.S. Air Force chaplain and a German chaplain offered blessings before attendees laid wreaths, prayed and observed a moment of silence. The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Taps,” marking the end of this year’s remembrance service.