JIATF-401 Drone Defense Marketplace Broadens Allied Access to Counter-Drone Capabilities

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs | A counter-unmanned aerial system is hooked to a battery to charge for its next flight near Lipa, Poland, Nov. 10, 2025. The intensive 20-day multinational Train-the-Trainer course rapidly qualified 20 students from Poland, Romania, and the U.S., most with no prior military drone experience, in a battle-tested C-UAS system through classroom, practical flight, and night operations, culminating in a successful live-fire demonstration to destroy a jet powered drone, thereby accelerating the fielding of this critical capability along the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. As the battlefield evolves, we are leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the Alliance. The training occurring at Lipa shows how Allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in Ukraine to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. This is the EFDL in action. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs, 10th AAMDC) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs | A counter-unmanned aerial system is hooked to a battery to charge for its next flight...... read more read more

WASHINGTON - International agreements with key allies continue to expand access to counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities. The U.S. Secretary of the Army and key leaders from Australia, Poland, and the Republic of Korea recently signed agreements enabling each country to procure C-UAS technologies through the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) drone defense marketplace.

As the Department of War’s premier organization to synchronize C-UAS efforts across the Joint Force and interagency, JIATF-401 is helping allies and partners rapidly acquire state-of-the-art c-UAS capability to respond to the evolving threat of drones. The drone defense marketplace connects a diverse array of solutions with an expanding network of users who need scalable, effective, and interoperable technologies. The initiative aligns with the Army Secretary’s goal of providing partner nations with timely access to essential capabilities and highlights JIATF-401’s central role in advancing that mission.

“This partnership gives our allies and partners direct access to proven counter-drone technologies as we continue to expand the marketplace,” said Maj. Matt Mellor, lead acquisitions specialist for JIATF-401. “Our mission includes working with international partners to aggregate demand for counter-drone capabilities.”

The agreements build on recent collaborations with key allies, including the UK and Romania, aimed at enhancing interoperability and accelerating delivery of critical capabilities. Collectively, these efforts indicate a move toward a more cohesive and accessible C-UAS network across coalition partners. JIATF-401 officials highlighted that expanding marketplace access will allow partners to acquire leading counter-drone technologies while helping shape the future development of the C-UAS industrial base.

“We are continuing to expand the market for counter-UAS,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “We understand that our allies and partners want to purchase American-made counter-drone technologies. The JIATF-401 marketplace helps aggregate that demand, ensuring our defense industrial base is ready to scale production and meet the growing needs of our coalition.”