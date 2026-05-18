ATAMMC Celebrates National EMS Week 2026: Honoring Our Lifesaving Heroes

Photo By Kyle Lee Harvey | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 19, 2026) – Emergency Services Technicians (NREMT) of the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly observe National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week May 19, 2026. This year’s theme, “Improving Outcomes, Together,” serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, and emergency personnel, especially those who serve the Fort Belvoir community. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (May 19, 2026) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly observes National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week from May 17 to May 23, 2026. This year’s theme, “Improving Outcomes, Together,” serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions made by emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, and emergency personnel, especially those who serve the Fort Belvoir community.

As we take this week to honor these dedicated professionals, we recognize that their work often goes unnoticed, yet it is crucial when lives hang in the balance. The ATAMMC EMS team, affectionately known as the “Unicorns of the DHA,” provides a remarkable range of services that are unparalleled in the field. While many EMS agencies focus on either emergency response or patient transport, our team bridges the gap between the battlefield, garrison, and community, ensuring comprehensive care when it matters most.

“Working in EMS means facing the unexpected every day,” says Ronald Morris, ATAMMC EMS Supervisor. “Whether we are performing CPR, extricating someone from a wreck, or simply holding the hand of a patient in distress, we do whatever is needed, wherever it’s needed. Our commitment to care extends beyond the Fort Belvoir gates and into the regional community.”

The ATAMMC EMS team operates around the clock, with dedicated professionals on 24 to 36-hour shifts. They serve as the primary 911 lifeline for the Fort Belvoir military garrison, responding to cardiac arrests, severe trauma, overdoses, and various medical emergencies throughout the installation and even off-post areas. In addition to emergency responses, the team provides essential patient transport services, ensuring timely movement of patients to critical care facilities, including air evacuations and transfers from locations such as Quantico, Joint Base Andrews, and the Pentagon.

The versatility and adaptability of the EMS team are akin to a “Swiss Army Knife” of medical services. A typical day might involve saving a life during an emergency call in the morning, transferring a critical patient to a specialty clinic by noon, and ensures and expectant mother makes it to the Emergency Room with time to spare.

As we celebrate National EMS Week, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the ATAMMC EMS team. Their unwavering dedication and professionalism are a testament to their commitment to the health and safety of our community. They exemplify the spirit of teamwork and collaboration that defines the essence of emergency medical services.

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The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center is a 120-bed, 1.3 million-square-foot joint military medical facility that serves a regional population of 250,000 personnel, with 90,000 enrollees receiving inpatient and specialty care services, supported by 55 specialty clinics, an Inpatient Addictions Program, the DiLorenzo Pentagon Health Clinic, and two satellite ambulatory care centers in Dumfries and Fairfax, Va.