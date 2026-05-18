Staff in the Spotlight - Lamar Knudtson

Meet Lamar Knudtson, Supply Management Officer at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy's only boot camp.

Knudtson grew up on a farm in Washburn, North Dakota, and when a Navy recruiter told him the Storekeeper rating was "more than meets the eye," he decided to find out for himself. More than 39 years later, he's still proving the recruiter right.

Knudtson enlisted looking for adventure and a chance to serve his country. What followed was a 20-year Navy career that took him from boot camp in Orlando to oilers, minesweepers, and shore commands across the fleet. He retired from RTC Great Lakes in 2007 as the supply leading chief petty officer, and then, in the way that RTC tends to hold onto people, he kept coming back. A civilian warehouse supervisor role, a logistics position at Naval Special Warfare Preparatory School, a stint at Training Support Center Great Lakes, and finally, when COVID disrupted everything, back to RTC in 2020.

Some places just won't let you go.

"From ship to shore, every single department needs supply and facility support," Knudtson said. "I'm fully aware that everyone needs logistics to operate every single day. That never changes."

The foundation for that kind of steady, unglamorous commitment was laid long before the Navy. Growing up on a farm in a small town, Knudtson learned early that the work doesn't stop because the day does. His first chief made sure he didn't forget it.

"When they pass liberty call, that doesn't mean you drop everything," Knudtson said. "You finish the day's work first. My dad always emphasized the importance of an honest day's work, and that never left me."

For more than 33 years, his wife Marcy, a Navy veteran herself, has been the constant alongside all of it.

"She has always been my biggest supporter," Knudtson said. "Through all of it, that hasn't changed."

Today, his work spans budget execution, procurement, government travel, property inventories, and facility support, all grounded in fiscal law and subject to external audits every 18 months. It is, he notes, more complex than it looks from the outside.

"People don't always realize what goes into this work," he said. "You need to know a little bit about everything. The procurement and travel side is rooted in fiscal law, and the financial systems have a steep learning curve. It takes time to really get proficient."

Like any large command, RTC's supply operation faces its share of challenges — shifting funding priorities, evolving technology, and the constant demand to do more with less.

But on Thursday mornings, something cuts through all of it. Just outside Knudtson's office, in the Pacific Fleet Drill Hall, recruits gather to prepare for Pass in Review. The sound finds him at his desk.

"We're the only Navy boot camp in the country, and that means we're a critical link in crewing every sea and shore command in the fleet," he said. "When I hear that buzz of excitement on Thursday mornings, it puts everything in perspective. I'm proud to be part of sending them off on their Navy adventure."

It isn't just the recruits he takes pride in.

"Seeing the people around you grow, succeed, and get recognized never gets old," Knudtson said. "I'm fortunate to have the best supply and facilities team here. I've got some great people, and that makes all the difference."

On the hardest days, he returns to something simple.

"I know my team, my peers, and leadership are all counting on me," he said. “When I feel overwhelmed, I break things down into smaller tasks and keep moving. That's usually enough."

Knudtson plans to retire in December 2026. After nearly four decades of service, the plan is straightforward: time in the woods, time with family, and room to breathe.

"My plan is to spend time with my wife and son, a lot of time outdoors, maybe some traveling," he said. "In five years? I just hope I'm healthy enough to keep doing more of the same."

Knudtson continues to support RTC's mission by ensuring the command has the supply and facility resources needed to train the next generation of Sailors.

Training at RTC lasts approximately nine weeks, and all enlisted Sailors begin their Navy careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.