Point Defense Battle Lab holds red air Small UAS competition

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Airman 1st Class Blake Bussard, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron RQ-4 Global Hawk...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks | Airman 1st Class Blake Bussard, 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief, pilots a Small Unmanned Aircraft System during the Point Defense Battle Lab red air competition at Grand Forks Air Forks Base, North Dakota, April 25th, 2026. Bussard was one of the fastest drone pilots in the speed and agility competition and ultimately was named the overall winner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jovan Banks) see less | View Image Page

The Point Defense Battle Lab held a “red air” Small Unmanned Aerial System pilot competition to train airmen assigned to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing as aggressor sUAS pilots April 25, 2026, here.



The PDBL is a unit subordinate to the Point Defense Task Force at Air Combat Command and supports the Dept. of the Air Force Counter-sUAS priority. The PDBL is tasked to develop tactics, techniques and procedures necessary for stateside Air Force installations to defend from sUAS threats.



“We want to have a deep bench of flyers to allow us to prepare for, defend against and defeat evolving threats,” said Col. Reynaldo Champion, commander for the 319th Mission Support Group and director for the PDBL. “I want Airmen to know how important their role is in getting after Department of War priorities. They are helping in expanding tactics, techniques and procedures and developing what we learn so we may feed that directly into current operations.”



The term “red air” refers to friendly forces who act as adversaries in exercise and practice scenarios to ensure training is realistic and representative of current and future threats. Small UAS, commonly referred to in the public as drones or commercial drones, compose a rapidly evolving threat area as observed in recent conflicts. Initiatives like the PDBL’s red air team will allow Grand Forks AFB to exercise and practice realistic contingency scenarios in a controlled environment.



“I saw the way systems like these were being used in other conflicts around the world, and working with the PDBL provided an opportunity to contribute to an initiative I was interested in -- and I took it,” said Airman Dominic Franco, RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief for the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. “This is the coolest thing I have done in the Air Force, working with new technology and being a part of something that hasn’t been done before.”



Airmen participating in the competition underwent weeks of flight simulator training and a hands-on drone piloting course before the competition. During the competition they flew drones in three scenarios including a search and rescue course, a waypoint event and a quick maneuvering course. Those who completed the training and successfully completed the three competition courses will be leveraged to assist with future experimentation, evaluations of C-sUAS systems as well as assist the 319th RW Inspector General’s Office with combat readiness exercises and inspections.



Airman 1st Class Blake Bussard, RQ-4 Global Hawk crew chief for the 319th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was named the winner of the overall competition based on his ability to maneuver all three courses with speed and accuracy.



“Overall, the red air competition served as both a showcase and a training opportunity,” said Master Sgt. Corey Turner, flight chief for the 319th Security Forces Squadron and red air lead for the PDBL. “It highlighted the emerging threat posed by sUAS while also demonstrating our operators’ ability to learn and apply adversary tactics to better defend against them.”

The PDBL is holding exercises through the end of 2026, airmen and commercial vendors interested in applying to participate in an exercise can get more information from the PDBL website https://www.grandforks.af.mil/Point-Defense-Battle-Lab/