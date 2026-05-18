Environmental Article: Earth Day

Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, honors environmental movements, raises awareness, and provides resources to protect the earth’s natural resources.

At Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, the high-desert environment presents unique challenges and opportunities to improve sustainability, including the conservation of water, electricity, and gas. The base also promotes sustainability through wildlife preservation. By learning and understanding how our ecosystem is impacted, we recognize the importance of protecting local species.

Within the installation, Liz Barron, base natural and cultural resources specialist, and her team provide responsible land management and sustainment of training ranges and operations by managing soil erosion, maintaining native vegetation, and protecting watersheds.

“The community can contribute to the sustainability of our ecosystems by learning about local protected species, such as the Mojave Desert tortoise (Gopherus agassizii). Respecting this species and its habitat helps prevent federal land-use restrictions that can impact base operations,” said Barron.

The connection between environmental stewardship and operational readiness becomes especially clear when considering how training grounds are used. For example, “healthier landscapes recover faster from the high-impact stress of heavy equipment and tactical maneuvers, ensuring ranges stay open for the next rotation,” said Barron.

Small, everyday actions can significantly enhance sustainability across the base. “The collective impact is huge. One person turning off a light is a small act, but when hundreds of us do it, it makes a real difference in our energy consumption,” said James Nave, base resource efficiency manager.

Energy efficiency plays a critical role in base logistics, helping strengthen operations while reducing vulnerabilities.

“Think of a single leaky faucet—one drip doesn't seem like much, but over a year it can waste thousands of gallons. When everyone takes responsibility for small actions like reporting leaks, recycling properly, and turning off vehicles instead of letting them idle, it adds up to massive savings and a more efficient base,” said Nave.

Marines, civilians, and other personnel can contribute to conservation efforts by taking simple, high-impact actions. “Become a ‘Leak Hawk.’ Water is gold out here. If you see a leak, report it to Public Works immediately, don’t assume someone else will,” said Nave.

“Own your trash. Take two extra seconds to put cans, bottles, and paper in the correct recycling bin. When we throw everything in the trash, we’re literally throwing money away. And ultimately, just turn it off, if you’re the last person to leave a room, turn off the lights. Shut down your computer at the end of the day. It’s the easiest thing to do, and it has a big impact,” he added.

From a logistical standpoint, improving energy efficiency reduces dependence on utility providers and strengthens operational security. As base energy manager Tony Mesa explains, “it is crucial that we ensure our operations and mission remain secure and run without interruption by minimizing risks. The base cannot function without essential resources such as electricity, natural gas, and water, this is where we are most vulnerable.”

Energy conservation and environmental protection are essential to mission readiness and long-term sustainability. Each small action strengthens a more secure and resilient future. For more information, contact the environmental team at (760) 577-6183.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2026 Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:37 Story ID: 565611 Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Environmental Article: Earth Day, by Katherine Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.