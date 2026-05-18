Wallace Outdoor Pool and Splash Park set to open May 23

Courtesy Photo | Fort Leonard Wood’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics team is gearing...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort Leonard Wood’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics team is gearing up to celebrate summer with a scheduled opening of the Wallace Outdoor Pool and Splash Park, May 23, 2026. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation Aquatics team has been gearing up to celebrate summer with a scheduled opening of the Wallace Outdoor Pool and Splash Park, May 23, 2026.

Located at the MWR Rec Plex, the Wallace pool is an Olympic-sized outdoor pool with a two-story high double slide. It also features a 12-foot-deep end with two different height diving boards. The splash park has a zero-entry pool with hoses and buckets for younger children, according to MWR’s website.

The pool and splash park are scheduled to be open daily, and on Memorial Day, from 11 a.m. to noon, for lap swimming only, and then from noon to 7 p.m., for recreational swimming.

Opening day for Wallace pool is an important and exciting time for the Fort Leonard Wood community each year, Garrison Commander Col. Steven Bartley said.

“The Wallace Pool and Splash Park is a vital community asset, allowing people of all ages the opportunity to share in the collective joy and adventure of summer fun," Bartley said. "Everyone becomes a kid again the moment they apply their sunscreen and step into the splash park.”

Anyone with access to Fort Leonard Wood can enjoy the pool and splash park. Admission for Department of War ID card holders is $5 per person and $6 for all others. Children ages 3 and under are free. Family and individual season passes, as well as special pricing for pool parties, are also available. More information about day rates, season passes and pool parties is available at [MWR’s Wallace Outdoor Pool and Splash Park webpage](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com/programs/wallace-outdoor-pool-and-splash-park).

Nicole Stone, MWR Aquatics and Rec Plex manager, said there are a few “know before you go” topics patrons should know before visiting Wallace Outdoor Pool and Splash Park.

“We don’t allow outside food or drink in the facility besides fruit and water (excluding if you are reserving for parties), and please no glass around the pool area,” she said. “We don’t allow water wings as they are not Coast Guard approved, but we do have life jackets on site for free for people of all ages and sizes to borrow.”

Certain clothing, alcohol and use of tobacco products are also prohibited.

“If you are not a certified lifeguard employed by MWR, please do not wear any ‘guard’ or ‘lifeguard’ branded suits or clothing, we don’t want any confusion for patrons should the need for guards arise,” Stone added. “Lastly, no vaping, alcohol or tobacco anywhere on our premises unless 50 feet or more away from any building on the property.”

As she begins her second year as the aquatics manager, Stone is looking forward to a few new items and events that have been added to the summer lineup. And chaise lounge chairs are on that list.

“I think the biggest thing we have added this year is we will be bringing back our chaise lounge chairs,” she said. “We will still allow patrons to bring their own if they wish, but this year, we had the ability to bring back lounge chairs, and I know the public has really been missing those at our pool, so we are bringing them back hoping to provide a little more convenience and comfort to all our patrons.”

Additionally, the team has included several events at the pool, such as a dive-in movie and luau, featuring “Finding Nemo” with luau-themed food, refreshments and other activities July 18 and a 21 and over dive-in movie celebrating shark week with a showing of “JAWS.”

But summer fun isn’t just found at the pool, according to Stone. The Rec Plex also consists of an 18-hole miniature golf course and a go-kart track, which are already open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.

Some events at the Rec Plex include an Olympics-style competition where patrons can sign up to do three timed events throughout the facility at 9 a.m., June 20. Registration is available at the Rec Plex or Davidson Fitness Center. A Mini Golf and Swim Siesta with an all-you-can-eat taco bar and refreshments provided by Pershing Community Center and axe throwing hosted by the Outdoor Adventure Center is also being planned.

“(MWR) is looking forward to a fun, exciting, busy and most importantly safe summer,” Stone said. “We want to provide a fun place for everyone on the base to enjoy. We hope to see everyone at the Rec Plex and Wallace Pool soon.”

For additional information about the Wallace Outdoor Pool and Splash Park or other Rec Plex activities, please call 573.596.0843 or visit [MWR's website](https://leonardwood.armymwr.com).