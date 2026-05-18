Fort Bragg Honors the Fallen Through Annual Run, Honor, Remember 5K

Photo By Jason Ragucci | More than 2,000 Soldiers, families, and community members came together on May 16, 2026, for the annual Run, Honor, Remember 5K, an event dedicated to honoring Service Members who gave their lives in defense of the nation. The run took place beside one of Fort Bragg’s most powerful Memorial Day traditions — a field of over 7,500 combat boots, each representing a fallen hero since September 11, 2001. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Ragucci | More than 2,000 Soldiers, families, and community members came together on May 16,...... read more read more

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — More than 2,000 Soldiers, families, and community members came together on May 16, 2026, for the annual Run, Honor, Remember 5K, an event dedicated to honoring Service Members who gave their lives in defense of the nation. The run took place beside one of Fort Bragg’s most powerful Memorial Day traditions — a field of over 7,500 combat boots, each representing a fallen hero since September 11, 2001.

Tony Pugh, Survivor Outreach Services program manager, reminded visitors of the purpose behind the display. “Just remember that nothing is free,” he said. “That Service Members lost their lives to make sure we still do the stuff we do today.”

A Tradition With a Purpose

Fort Bragg MWR Special Events Coordinator Amanda Cahill explained that the 5K has always been about remembrance, but its impact has expanded over time. Cahill said the core purpose of the event is to bring the community together to honor the fallen and to give participants a chance to reflect on service and sacrifice. Over the years, she said, the event has grown into “a meaningful community tradition” that strengthens connections across the installation and surrounding areas. While the event continues to evolve, Cahill emphasized that its foundation remains the same: ensuring the memory of fallen service members is never forgotten.

A Community Effort Behind the Scenes

The 5K relies on a large team of units, agencies and volunteers working together. Cahill highlighted the partnership between DFMWR Special Events, Army Community Service Survivor Outreach Services, DFMWR Sports, Fitness, and Aquatics, 82nd Airborne Division, 16th Military Police Brigade, Directorate of Emergency Services and Directorate of Public Works.

ACS coordinated the boot display with 40 Soldiers and about 150 volunteers, including BOSS.

The SFA team laid out the boot display lines.

The 82nd Airborne Division provided road guards, medical support and water buffaloes.

DES developed the security plan and MPs supported traffic control.

DPW provided barriers for the race route.

On race day, 26 staff and volunteers supported the start/finish line, hydration stations and vehicle teams.

Cahill said the event’s success depends on “the dedication and support of staff and volunteers who make the experience meaningful for the entire community.”

Personal Stories Behind the Boots

For many families, the display is deeply emotional. Gold Star wife Maxine Crockett visited the boot honoring her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Ricky Crockett, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. “Ricky was a kind, generous soul,” she said. “Anyone that needed help, he was there to help them.”

She also shared the painful memory of learning about his death: “I was looking forward to my Friday call that week. But instead of that call, I get a knock on the door.”

Army Sgt. Brady Callahan placed a boot for his father, Sgt. 1st Class Keith Callahan, who died in Iraq in 2007. “He’s probably my biggest inspiration for being here,” Sgt. Callahan said. “His legacy is something I want to live up to.”

A Moment of Reflection

Cahill said one of the most meaningful moments each year is watching participants slow down as they pass the boots.

She described a “quiet shift in the atmosphere” as runners and families read the names and recognize the stories behind each pair of boots. For some, the moment becomes personal when they find a friend or family member represented.

Cahill said she hopes participants leave with “a deeper sense of gratitude, reflection, and connection to the true purpose of the event — to honor, remember, and ensure that the sacrifices of our fallen heroes are never forgotten.”