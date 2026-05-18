Photo By Christy Trabun | Twenty-five future service members representing every branch of the Armed Forces...... read more read more Photo By Christy Trabun | Twenty-five future service members representing every branch of the Armed Forces participated in Pennsylvania’s first-ever multi-service military signing ceremony May 14 at Carlisle Barracks. Created and organized by Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg School Liaison Lisa Bodle, the ceremony recognized recruits and the families who supported them on their path to military service. Military leaders addressed the enlistees before Col. Lacresha Merkle, USAF, commander of the 360th Recruiting Group, administered the ceremonial oath of office, marking the beginning of their journey in service to the nation. see less | View Image Page

Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members Your browser does not support the audio element.

Twenty-five future service members took the oath to serve during Pennsylvania’s first-ever multi-service military signing ceremony May 14 at Carlisle Barracks - a milestone event created and organized by Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg School Liaison Lisa Bodle to recognize the next generation of military members and the families who helped guide them there.



Representing every branch of the Armed Forces, recruits stood alongside proud family members, recruiters, and military leaders as they committed to serving something greater than themselves. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Stephen B. Simmons, a United States Marine Corps veteran, thanked parents for the sacrifices and hardships they endured raising the young men and women seated before him, calling their decision to serve “a testament to your parenting” and “the lasting legacy” families leave behind. Speaking directly to the enlistees, Simmons told them, “From me to you, thank you. You are a part of my lineage now and I am a part of yours… Relish this moment. Cherish it forever, and remember that oath in good times and hard times.”



Colonel Lacresha Merkle, USAF, commander of the 360th Recruiting Group, addressed enlistees and parents alike, especially thanking family members for bringing them this far and supporting them through the decision to serve. She promised parents that after boot camp, their sons and daughters would return home more disciplined and more motivated than before. Merkle later administered the oath of office as recruits from all branches stood together to ceremonially begin their military journey.



NSA Mechanicsburg Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick Pecci, USN, and Command Master Chief Scott Reed, USN, attended the ceremony to welcome Pennsylvania’s newest Navy enlistees and celebrate the shared commitment to service, leadership, and readiness across the joint force. Carlisle Barracks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Torsten Gojowsky, USA, welcomed the crowd to the installation, and Col. Brian Henderson, USA, the Director of the Army War College’s International Fellows Program, served as Master of Ceremonies. Other officials in attendance were Lauren Muglia, Chief of Staff to Rep. Scott Perry; Kenneth Schmid, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commissioner; Pennsylvania State Sen. Greg Rothman; and Pennsylvania State Representative Barb Gleim.



Resource tables were set up with information for recruits and families to interact with afterwards.