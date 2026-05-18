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    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members

    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members

    Photo By Christy Trabun | Twenty-five future service members representing every branch of the Armed Forces...... read more read more

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Story by Christy Trabun 

    Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg

    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Twenty-five future service members took the oath to serve during Pennsylvania’s first-ever multi-service military signing ceremony May 14 at Carlisle Barracks - a milestone event created and organized by Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg School Liaison Lisa Bodle to recognize the next generation of military members and the families who helped guide them there.

    Representing every branch of the Armed Forces, recruits stood alongside proud family members, recruiters, and military leaders as they committed to serving something greater than themselves. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy Stephen B. Simmons, a United States Marine Corps veteran, thanked parents for the sacrifices and hardships they endured raising the young men and women seated before him, calling their decision to serve “a testament to your parenting” and “the lasting legacy” families leave behind. Speaking directly to the enlistees, Simmons told them, “From me to you, thank you. You are a part of my lineage now and I am a part of yours… Relish this moment. Cherish it forever, and remember that oath in good times and hard times.”

    Colonel Lacresha Merkle, USAF, commander of the 360th Recruiting Group, addressed enlistees and parents alike, especially thanking family members for bringing them this far and supporting them through the decision to serve. She promised parents that after boot camp, their sons and daughters would return home more disciplined and more motivated than before. Merkle later administered the oath of office as recruits from all branches stood together to ceremonially begin their military journey.

    NSA Mechanicsburg Executive Officer Cmdr. Nick Pecci, USN, and Command Master Chief Scott Reed, USN, attended the ceremony to welcome Pennsylvania’s newest Navy enlistees and celebrate the shared commitment to service, leadership, and readiness across the joint force. Carlisle Barracks Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Torsten Gojowsky, USA, welcomed the crowd to the installation, and Col. Brian Henderson, USA, the Director of the Army War College’s International Fellows Program, served as Master of Ceremonies. Other officials in attendance were Lauren Muglia, Chief of Staff to Rep. Scott Perry; Kenneth Schmid, the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commissioner; Pennsylvania State Sen. Greg Rothman; and Pennsylvania State Representative Barb Gleim.

    Resource tables were set up with information for recruits and families to interact with afterwards.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 07:49
    Story ID: 565591
    Location: MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members, by Christy Trabun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members
    Pennsylvania’s First Multi-Service Military Signing Ceremony Honors 25 Future Service Members

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