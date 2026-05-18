The Art of the Meal: ZMHS culinary class cooks up feast for Soldiers, community volunteers

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Students in the Culinary Arts class at Zama Middle High School prepare lasagna and salad in the school kitchen for the Soldiers, community members and Arnn Elementary staff who supported an event at Arnn on May 15. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Noriko Kudo | Students in the Culinary Arts class at Zama Middle High School prepare lasagna and...... read more read more

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – Cody Nixon believes cooking is more than just combining ingredients — it is an art of storytelling in which every dish carries its own narrative, shaped by the effort, care and personality of the creator.

“There’s a different type of story behind the person who makes these dishes,” Nixon, a sophomore at Zama Middle High School here, said.

Nixon and other students in the Culinary Arts class at ZMHS put that artistry into practice by preparing and serving lunch to the Soldiers, community members and Arnn Elementary staff who supported an event at Arnn on May 15.

Several classes divided up the tasks and worked together as a team to prepare the meal as a token of appreciation. For Nixon, this provided an opportunity to share his passion on a larger stage.

Collaborative Kitchen

Typically, the Culinary Arts classes — introductory to advanced classes for freshmen through seniors — focus on smaller, daily projects. Students usually spend their class period preparing a simple dish, timing it perfectly to enjoy the fruits of their labor before the bell rings, Nixon said.

But the event at Arnn was completely different. The kitchen was alive with an entirely new level of energy as students from all grade levels collaborated to handle a massive amount of food preparation.

“We usually don’t do this amount of food preparation unless there’s a special occasion like today,” Nixon said, reflecting on the scale of the event.

Working side-by-side with his peers, Nixon focused on prepping a classic comfort favorite: lasagna. Understanding the diverse preferences of their guests, the culinary team prepared two distinct versions — a rich, savory ground beef lasagna and a flavorful vegetarian option.

To accompany the main course, they tossed a crisp house salad packed with a colorful variety of fresh vegetables.

Passion on the Plate

While the sheer volume of food required an immense amount of preparation, Nixon found pure happiness in the hustle of the kitchen, noting that all the hard work paid off in the end.

For Nixon, mastering cooking techniques isn’t just about finishing a school assignment; it’s about building a lifelong foundation. He views culinary arts as an essential everyday skill, one that allows him to care for the people around him.

“It made me happy because cooking means a lot to me,” Nixon said. “It takes a lot of preparation, but it’s great because I enjoy cooking food for large groups of people and for my family.”

A Grateful Community

The true magic happened when the dishes were served. Seeing the diners sit down to enjoy the meal made all the hours of chopping, layering and baking entirely worth it, Nixon said.

“I think the people really enjoyed it,” Nixon said. “They were grateful that we prepared it, and I was grateful that they were able to have a nice meal.”

Through a shared love of food and teamwork, Nixon said he and his fellow culinary students were able to bring the community closer together and spread a spirit of gratitude.