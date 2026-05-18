The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Conducts Air Load Training Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Campbell, KY— Service members assigned to 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted air load training at a designated training area on May 6, 2026, to enhance their ability to safely prepare, inspect and transport equipment in support of mission readiness and rapid deployment operations.

The training provided personnel with hands-on experience in properly securing cargo, inspecting equipment and coordinating loading procedures. Each skill is a critical component of air mobility operations. Air load training ensures units are prepared to move personnel and equipment efficiently in support of missions worldwide.

“Air load training is essential because we no longer have the movement control team (MCT) to assist in deployment operations and rely on civilians for deployment operation,” said MSG Eric Pettengill, Support Operations Officer with Headquarters Headquarters Company, 101st Division Sustainment Brigade.” “This training ensures Soldiers are able to prepare cargo for air movement to standard so the 101st can prepare and move equipment for any contingency.”

Throughout the training, service members worked in teams to position cargo, secure loads with straps and chains, and conduct detailed safety inspections.

According to Pettengill, each step required precision and communication to ensure weight distribution and safety standards were met before simulated transport.

Participants also rehearsed coordinating movements and verifying that all equipment met air transport requirements. These repetitive tasks help build muscle memory and confidence, allowing personnel to operate effectively in high-pressure or time-sensitive situations.

“Soldiers learn how to accurately identify and document deficiencies with equipment which will delay its movement via military equipment” Pettengill added.” They also learn how to inspect Air Force 463L pallets, cargo nets and build those pallets to standard in an efficient and timely manner.”

In addition to technical skills, Service Members relied on one another to double-check procedures and maintain safety throughout the process.

Pettengill stated, safety is of utmost importance as personnel face the dangers of the airfield, moving equipment and aircraft. Extreme noise, tight spaces, cargo breaking free during tie down. They are overcome by conducting a thorough safety brief, proper personal protective equipment is worn, staying focused during the operation, and following directions from both the air and ground crews

The ability to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment is a critical component of operational readiness. Training events like this ensure units remain prepared to respond to missions at a moment’s notice.

“This training prepares us for real-world missions by giving us the experience we need to execute under pressure,” Pettengill said. “When the time comes, we won’t be learning, we’ll be executing.”

This type of training ensures the 101st can rapidly deploy to anywhere in the world,” Pettengill said. “The training gives the Soldiers hands-on experience in preparing equipment to standard for deployment/redeployment operations.”

Air load training continues to play a vital role in 101st mission on maintaining readiness. Ensuring service members are equipped with the skills necessary to support operations whenever and wherever they are needed.