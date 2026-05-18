U.S. Army Reservists activate, serving the people of Saipan post-Typhoon Sinlaku

Photo By Natasha Ninete | U.S. Army Reserve 2nd Lt. Jerrid Igisaiar, 368th Military Police Company officer in charge, 9th Mission Support Command, poses in front of a vehicle loaded with tent supplies and commodities to be delivered to residents as part of Typhoon Sinlaku recovery efforts in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, May 18, 2026. Joint military members from across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete) see less | View Image Page

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands - Multiple Army Reserve units under the 9th Mission Support Command have been activated in response to the recent impact of Typhoon Sinlaku within the Mariana Islands, May 18, 2026.

The category 4 super typhoon that struck the islands on April 14, 2026, left a path of destruction to infrastructure, personal property and the environment, which the community is still recovering from today. One initiative, led by 2nd Lt. Jerrid Igisaiar, 368th Military Police Company (MPC) officer in charge, 9th Mission Support Command, is providing tents and commodities to residents in support of Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA).

“These tents allow people who have lost their homes to stay on their property and not be displaced while they get back on their feet,” said Igisaiar. “My job is to think about how many of these tents we can put up efficiently, effectively, and safely in one day.”

His team, made up of Reservists from the 368th MPC, 100th Infantry Battalion, and 302nd Quartermaster Detachment, work seven days a week, delivering and erecting tents and commodities such as cots, cleaning kits, commodes (portable toilet), 5 gallon water jugs, drinking water, Meal, Ready-to-Eats (MREs), tent supply kits, and gas cans. The Reservists work alongside other military branches with local and federal agencies in a joint effort to assist the community in the recovery process.

“It means a lot for me to have a seat at the table where the decisions are being made, and then to go home and tell the community that I’m there and I’m communicating what they need.” said Igasaiar.

Igisaiar joined the Army Reserve six years ago for a myriad of reasons, but serving his community in this capacity sits at the top of the list. As a Saipan native, Igisaiar is no stranger to tropical storms that frequent the region. Prior to Typhoon Sinlaku, Igisaiar was activated in response to Typhoon Mawar, another category 4 typhoon that struck the neighboring island of Guam on May 24, 2023.

“I am a testament to what this operation is doing because I received a tent,” said Igisaiar. “It provided comfort to me and my wife knowing that we have a dry place to keep our things since our home was destroyed.”

Similar to the response to Typhoon Mawar in Guam, U.S. service members from across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts alongside the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. All support efforts are conducted in close coordination with local, territorial, and federal partners to ensure a unified and efficient response to Typhoon Sinlaku disaster relief.

The shared goal amongst Igisaiar and local and federal partners and agencies involved with providing aid, is to reach and assist as many people as they can in one day, everyday. As for Igisaiar, his team’s goal is to meet the quota of 35 tents delivered per day.

“There’s nothing here that a typhoon can destroy,” said Igisasiar. “Everywhere you go on this island, everyone is still smiling. Home still remains.”