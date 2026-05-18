Brunson, STRATCOM Discuss Stronger Nuclear Deterrence in Northeast Asia Your browser does not support the audio element.

OMAHA, Nebraska - Gen. Xavier T. Brunson visited U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 11 to discuss strengthening strategic deterrence in Northeast Asia through enhanced collaboration across the commands and in support of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



The visit highlighted the critical role USSTRATCOM plays inmaintainingglobal strategic deterrence in defense of the U.S. homeland and that of allies such as the Republic of Korea. During his engagements, Brunson discussed how the U.S. Forces Korea and USSTRATCOM missions link through conventional nuclear integration, the seamless planning and operation of joint and combined conventional and nuclear forces.



Meeting with Adm. Rich Correll, commander of USSTRATCOM, Brunson addressed CNI directly.



“Context is king, and the realities of the threat environment demand that we bring our full spectrum of capabilities to bear. Modernizing our strategic triad is critical, but true extended deterrence requires integrating our conventional and nuclear planning across the combined and joint force,” Brunson said. “We cannot just talk about integration; we have to build the combat power to execute it, because there is no substitute for being ready.”



Correll pointed to the USFK partnership as central to USSTRATCOM’s ability to deliver integrated options.



“In today’s complex, multi-polar nuclear environment, effective deterrence demands the seamless integration of conventional and nuclear capabilities,” Correll said. “Our close partnership with USFK enables us to provide, with the Joint Force, the broadest array of options to shape strategic outcomes.”



As part of these broader discussions on the nuclear enterprise, Brunson highlighted the success of USFK’s J10 Joint Directorate,establishedin 2025 as a command-driven adaptation to the ROK-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group and U.S. doctrinal changes to CNI. Joined in Omaha by J10’s director, Brunson discussed ways to deepen the directorate’s connectivity with USSTRATCOM to ensure the U.S. commitment to extended deterrence has a tangible presence on the Korean Peninsula.



The engagement was also an opportunity for the commanders to exchange views on nuclear modernization and force adaptation in line with the secretary of war’s direction and National Defense Strategy priorities. During the visit, Brunson toured the Global Operations Center to better integrate USFK’s capabilities to and from the Korean Peninsula.



Brunson’s engagements at USSTRATCOM demonstrated how these common lines of effort with USFK advance the core priorities of the National Defense Strategy, including deterring nuclear-armed adversaries, developing the network of allies andpartnersand defending the homeland from a forward theater position.